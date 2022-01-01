Welcome to Fundamentals of Big Data, the fourth course of the Key Technologies of Data Analytics specialization. By enrolling in this course, you are taking the next step in your career in data analytics. This course is the fourth of a series that aims to prepare you for a role working in data analytics. In this course, you will be introduced to many of the core concepts of big data. You will learn about the primary systems used in big data. We’ll go through phases of a common big data life cycle. This course covers a wide variety of topics that are critical for understanding big data and are designed to give you an introduction and overview as you begin to build relevant knowledge and skills.
About this Course
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Big Data Concepts
In the first module of the course, we'll learn about core concepts of big data, including working with large data sets, big data strategies, and big data technologies. By the end of this module, you will know how to identify these aspects of big data and their use cases. So let's get started!
Big Data Systems
In the second module of this course, we'll learn about the primary characteristics of a big data system, including volume, velocity, and variety.
Big Data Life Cycles
In the third module of this course, we'll learn about the phases of a big data project, including data ingestion, data persistence, computing and analysis, and data visualization.
About the Key Technologies in Data Analytics Specialization
This specialization aims to prepare you for a role working in data analytics. The first course is Fundamentals of Data Analysis. You’ll be introduced to core concepts and you’ll learn about the tools and skills required to conduct data analysis.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.