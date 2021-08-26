By Harry F•
Aug 26, 2021
Great course. Too many materials for learn the core concepts of Big Data in a deep way. At the end of the course you have a clear knowledge about Big Data is, the charasteristics, the 3Vs concepts, the importance and role of big data in a cloud industry. Very important course.
By Darshan z•
Jun 8, 2021
It will Give me a very fresh experience of Big Data, prof. Erik Herman has excellent capabillies to involve studnets in E-Learning.
By Sharma P•
Aug 30, 2021
Very Good Introduction to Big Data in Cloud Mgmt.
By Lam C V D•
Jul 5, 2021
so so course