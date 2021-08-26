Chevron Left
Welcome to Fundamentals of Big Data, the fourth course of the Key Technologies of Data Analytics specialization. By enrolling in this course, you are taking the next step in your career in data analytics. This course is the fourth of a series that aims to prepare you for a role working in data analytics. In this course, you will be introduced to many of the core concepts of big data. You will learn about the primary systems used in big data. We’ll go through phases of a common big data life cycle. This course covers a wide variety of topics that are critical for understanding big data and are designed to give you an introduction and overview as you begin to build relevant knowledge and skills....

By Harry F

Aug 26, 2021

Great course. Too many materials for learn the core concepts of Big Data in a deep way. At the end of the course you have a clear knowledge about Big Data is, the charasteristics, the 3Vs concepts, the importance and role of big data in a cloud industry. Very important course.

By Darshan z

Jun 8, 2021

It will Give me a very fresh experience of Big Data, prof. Erik Herman has excellent capabillies to involve studnets in E-Learning.

By Sharma P

Aug 30, 2021

Very Good Introduction to Big Data in Cloud Mgmt.

By Lam C V D

Jul 5, 2021

s​o so course

