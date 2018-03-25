Interested in increasing your knowledge of the Big Data landscape? This course is for those new to data science and interested in understanding why the Big Data Era has come to be. It is for those who want to become conversant with the terminology and the core concepts behind big data problems, applications, and systems. It is for those who want to start thinking about how Big Data might be useful in their business or career. It provides an introduction to one of the most common frameworks, Hadoop, that has made big data analysis easier and more accessible -- increasing the potential for data to transform our world!
This course is part of the Big Data Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Big Data
- Apache Hadoop
- Mapreduce
- Cloudera
Offered by
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome
Welcome to the Big Data Specialization! We're excited for you to get to know us and we're looking forward to learning about you!
Big Data: Why and Where
Data -- it's been around (even digitally) for a while. What makes data "big" and where does this big data come from?
Characteristics of Big Data and Dimensions of Scalability
You may have heard of the "Big Vs". We'll give examples and descriptions of the commonly discussed 5. But, we want to propose a 6th V and we'll ask you to practice writing Big Data questions targeting this V -- value.
Data Science: Getting Value out of Big Data
We love science and we love computing, don't get us wrong. But the reality is we care about Big Data because it can bring value to our companies, our lives, and the world. In this module we'll introduce a 5 step process for approaching data science problems.
Foundations for Big Data Systems and Programming
Big Data requires new programming frameworks and systems. For this course, we don't programming knowledge or experience -- but we do want to give you a grounding in some of the key concepts.
Systems: Getting Started with Hadoop
Let's look at some details of Hadoop and MapReduce. Then we'll go "hands on" and actually perform a simple MapReduce task in the Cloudera VM. Pay attention - as we'll guide you in "learning by doing" in diagramming a MapReduce task as a Peer Review.
Reviews
- 5 stars70.01%
- 4 stars23.71%
- 3 stars4.21%
- 2 stars1.02%
- 1 star1.02%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO BIG DATA
Hadoop commands were from the old version whereas there are new versions command also there however the content of the course was very much interactive and interesting and made the learning easy.
Having a great and deep start about Big Data. this course helps me understand how big data is very useful to solve real-world problems before it happens or that situation was where a problem occurs.
Excellent learning opportunity to the concepts of Big Data and about the Hadoop ecosystem. Overall a wonderful learning experience with hands-on to get practical knowledge on the concepts learnt
A great introduction. Excellent lectures and practical exercises that reinforce the understand of the basic theory plus vital concepts to further comprehend and apply the topics in the real life.
About the Big Data Specialization
Drive better business decisions with an overview of how big data is organized, analyzed, and interpreted. Apply your insights to real-world problems and questions.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.