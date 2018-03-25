About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Big Data
  • Apache Hadoop
  • Mapreduce
  • Cloudera
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

25 minutes to complete

Welcome

25 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 2 readings
4 hours to complete

Big Data: Why and Where

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 77 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Characteristics of Big Data and Dimensions of Scalability

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

Data Science: Getting Value out of Big Data

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 66 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Foundations for Big Data Systems and Programming

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete

Systems: Getting Started with Hadoop

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 66 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Big Data Specialization

Big Data

