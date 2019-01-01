Profile

Amarnath Gupta

Director, Advanced Query Processing Lab

    Bio

    Amarnath Gupta received his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Jadavpur University in India. He is currently a full Research Scientist at the San Diego Supercomputer Center of UC San Diego, and directs the Advanced Query Processing Lab. His primary areas of research include semantic information integration, large-scale graph databases, ontology management, event data management and query processing techniques. Before joining UC San Diego, he was the Chief Scientist at Virage, Inc., a startup company in multimedia information systems. Dr. Gupta has authored over 100 papers and a book on Event Modeling, holds 13 patents and is a recipient of the 2011 ACM Distinguished Scientist award.

    Courses

    Graph Analytics for Big Data

    Big Data - Capstone Project

    Introduction to Big Data

    مقدمة عن البيانات الضخمة

    Big Data Integration and Processing

    Big Data Modeling and Management Systems

