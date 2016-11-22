Once you’ve identified a big data issue to analyze, how do you collect, store and organize your data using Big Data solutions? In this course, you will experience various data genres and management tools appropriate for each. You will be able to describe the reasons behind the evolving plethora of new big data platforms from the perspective of big data management systems and analytical tools. Through guided hands-on tutorials, you will become familiar with techniques using real-time and semi-structured data examples. Systems and tools discussed include: AsterixDB, HP Vertica, Impala, Neo4j, Redis, SparkSQL. This course provides techniques to extract value from existing untapped data sources and discovering new data sources.
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Big Data Modeling and Management
Welcome to this course on big data modeling and management. Modeling and managing data is a central focus of all big data projects. In these lessons we introduce you to the concepts behind big data modeling and management and set the stage for the remainder of the course.
Big Data Modeling
Modeling big data depends on many factors including data structure, which operations may be performed on the data, and what constraints are placed on the models. In these lessons you will learn the details about big data modeling and you will gain the practical skills you will need for modeling your own big data projects.
Big Data Modeling (Part 2)
These lessons continue to shed light on big data modeling with specific approaches including vector space models, graph data models, and more.
Working With Data Models
Data models deal with many different types of data formats. Streaming data is becoming ubiquitous, and working with streaming data requires a different approach from working with static data. In these lessons you will gain practical hands-on experience working with different forms of streaming data including weather data and twitter feeds.
Pretty good overall, although some exercises are a bit difficult to understand from the descriptions and instructions given, some graphs and initial reference documentation for exercises might help
The content is really good and informative. More hands-on would be helpful. Extending the tree structure problem in the pink flamingo exercise was bit confusing.
Great course to learn and also practice how data can be visualized and how to model data, formats and how important is to choose appropriate data format and model
Great overview of a few databases and what they are good at. Would have liked actual hands-on like installing a database and demonstrating the key feature the database is good at.
About the Big Data Specialization
Drive better business decisions with an overview of how big data is organized, analyzed, and interpreted. Apply your insights to real-world problems and questions.
