About this Course

61,531 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
Big Data Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Model
  • Big Data
  • Data Modeling
  • Data Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
Big Data Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(13,272 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Big Data Modeling and Management

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 63 min), 8 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Big Data Modeling

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 52 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Big Data Modeling (Part 2)

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Working With Data Models

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BIG DATA MODELING AND MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

View all reviews

About the Big Data Specialization

Big Data

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder