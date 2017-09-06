Want to make sense of the volumes of data you have collected? Need to incorporate data-driven decisions into your process? This course provides an overview of machine learning techniques to explore, analyze, and leverage data. You will be introduced to tools and algorithms you can use to create machine learning models that learn from data, and to scale those models up to big data problems.
- Machine Learning Concepts
- Knime
- Machine Learning
- Apache Spark
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Introduction to Machine Learning with Big Data
Data Exploration
Data Preparation
Classification
Evaluation of Machine Learning Models
The fact that the assignments are graded means that there’s incentive to work on them, solve problems, and ask questions. Traditional online courses don’t offer that incentive.
Interesting material. Ran into several issues with the hands on that could have been avoided. Loved learning more about Neo4J. The section on Spark needed more time and additional descriptions.
Amazing training on ML for people starting their first experiences with the topic. Practical and easy to understand examples that can be further extended by the student.
Hands n exercises and corresponding quizzes are great !Content could be more detailed, but may be I felt it so given my past exposure to ML. I enjoyed learning Knime and Spark.
