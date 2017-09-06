About this Course

Course 4 of 6 in the
Big Data Specialization
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Machine Learning Concepts
  • Knime
  • Machine Learning
  • Apache Spark
Course 4 of 6 in the
Big Data Specialization
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min)
4 hours to complete

Introduction to Machine Learning with Big Data

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Data Exploration

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Data Preparation

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Classification

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 60 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Evaluation of Machine Learning Models

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Big Data Specialization

Big Data

