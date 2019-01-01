Profile

Ilkay Altintas

Chief Data Science Officer

Bio

Ilkay Altintas is the Chief Data Science Officer at the San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC), UC San Diego, where she is also the Founder and Director for the Workflows for Data Science Center of Excellence. Since joining SDSC in 2001, she has in the areas of computational data science and e-Sciences at the intersection of scientific workflows, provenance, distributed computing, bioinformatics, observatory systems, conceptual data querying, and software modeling. She is a co-initiator of and an active contributor to the popular open-source Kepler Scientific Workflow System. Ilkay Altintas received her Ph.D. degree from the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Courses

Design Thinking and Predictive Analytics for Data Products

Meaningful Predictive Modeling

Big Data - Capstone Project

Introduction to Big Data

Basic Data Processing and Visualization

Machine Learning With Big Data

Deploying Machine Learning Models

مقدمة عن البيانات الضخمة

Big Data Integration and Processing

Big Data Modeling and Management Systems

