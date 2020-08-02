This is the first course in the four-course specialization Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics, introducing the basics of reading and manipulating datasets in Python. In this course, you will learn what a data product is and go through several Python libraries to perform data retrieval, processing, and visualization.
Basic knowledge of programming (any language)
Develop data strategy and process for how data will be generated, collected, and consumed
Load and process formatted datasets such as CSV and JSON.
Deal with data in various formats (e.g. timestamps, strings) and filter and “clean” datasets by removing outliers etc.
Basic experience with data processing libraries such as numpy and data ingestion with urllib, requests
- Python Libraries
- Data Pre-Processing
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Web Scraping
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Week 1: Introduction to Data Products
This week, we will go over the syllabus and set you up with the course materials and software. We will introduce you to data products and refresh your memory on Python and Jupyter notebooks.
Week 2: Reading Data in Python
This week, we will learn how to load in datasets from CSV and JSON files. We will also practice manipulating data from these datasets with basic Python commands.
Week 3: Data Processing in Python
This week, our goal is to understand how to clean up a dataset before analyzing it. We will go over how to work with different types of data, such as strings and dates.
Week 4: Python Libraries and Toolkits
In this last week, we will get a sense of common libraries in Python and how they can be useful. We will cover data visualization with numpy and MatPlotLib, and also introduce you to the basics of webscraping with urllib and BeautifulSoup.
This course is more rewarding than I thought. The instructors give step by step explanation of the process also the syllabus of the course is just perfect, Highly recommended.
Goes into great detail on ways to actually use the code in sophisticated and useful ways. I feel like this course has started me on building a great python toolkit.
I wish the lectures are a bit more engaging. But content-wise it is good.
It was a good Data Visualization course. I really liked it. It's a good beginner course to start with Data Visualization.
About the Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics Specialization
Python data products are powering the AI revolution. Top companies like Google, Facebook, and Netflix use predictive analytics to improve the products and services we use every day. Take your Python skills to the next level and learn to make accurate predictions with data-driven systems and deploy machine learning models with this four-course Specialization from UC San Diego.
