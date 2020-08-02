About this Course

7,877 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level

B​asic knowledge of programming (any language)

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop data strategy and process for how data will be generated, collected, and consumed

  • Load and process formatted datasets such as CSV and JSON.

  • Deal with data in various formats (e.g. timestamps, strings) and filter and “clean” datasets by removing outliers etc.

  • Basic experience with data processing libraries such as numpy and data ingestion with urllib, requests

Skills you will gain

  • Python Libraries
  • Data Pre-Processing
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Web Scraping
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level

B​asic knowledge of programming (any language)

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1: Introduction to Data Products

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: Reading Data in Python

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Week 3: Data Processing in Python

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: Python Libraries and Toolkits

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 45 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BASIC DATA PROCESSING AND VISUALIZATION

View all reviews

About the Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics Specialization

Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder