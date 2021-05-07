This is the second course in the four-course specialization Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics, building on the data processing covered in Course 1 and introducing the basics of designing predictive models in Python. In this course, you will understand the fundamental concepts of statistical learning and learn various methods of building predictive models. At each step in the specialization, you will gain hands-on experience in data manipulation and building your skills, eventually culminating in a capstone project encompassing all the concepts taught in the specialization.
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Supervised Learning & Regression
Welcome to the second course in this specialization! This week, we will go over the syllabus, download all course materials, and get your system up and running for the course. We will also introduce the basics of supervised learning and regression.
Week 2: Features
This week, we will learn what features are in a dataset and how we can work with them through cleaning, manipulation, and analysis in Jupyter notebooks.
Week 3: Classification
This week, we will learn about classification and several ways you can implement it, such as K-nearest neighbors, logistic regression, and support vector machines.
Week 4: Gradient Descent
This week, we will learn the importance of properly training and testing a model. We will also implement gradient descent in both Python and TensorFlow.
It was great course ,helped me in getting better understanding of data and do predictive modeling.
About the Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics Specialization
Python data products are powering the AI revolution. Top companies like Google, Facebook, and Netflix use predictive analytics to improve the products and services we use every day. Take your Python skills to the next level and learn to make accurate predictions with data-driven systems and deploy machine learning models with this four-course Specialization from UC San Diego.
