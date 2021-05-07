About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Course 2 of 4 in the
Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1: Supervised Learning & Regression

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 46 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Week 2: Features

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Week 3: Classification

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4: Gradient Descent

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min)

