Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics Specialization
Build Predictive Systems with Accuracy. Collect, model, and deploy data-driven systems using Python and machine learning.
What you will learn
Discover how to transform data and make it suitable for data-driven predictive tasks
Understand how to compute basic statistics using real-world datasets of consumer activities, like product reviews and more
Use Python to create interactive data visualizations to make meaningful predictions and build simple demo systems
Perform simple regressions and classifications on datasets using machine learning libraries
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
You’ll start by creating your first data strategy. You’ll also develop statistical models, devise data-driven workflows, and learn to make meaningful predictions for a wide-range of business and research purposes. Finally, you’ll use design thinking methodology and data science techniques to extract insights from a wide range of data sources. This is your chance to master one of the technology industry’s most in-demand skills.
Some related experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Basic Data Processing and Visualization
This is the first course in the four-course specialization Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics, introducing the basics of reading and manipulating datasets in Python. In this course, you will learn what a data product is and go through several Python libraries to perform data retrieval, processing, and visualization.
Design Thinking and Predictive Analytics for Data Products
This is the second course in the four-course specialization Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics, building on the data processing covered in Course 1 and introducing the basics of designing predictive models in Python. In this course, you will understand the fundamental concepts of statistical learning and learn various methods of building predictive models. At each step in the specialization, you will gain hands-on experience in data manipulation and building your skills, eventually culminating in a capstone project encompassing all the concepts taught in the specialization.
Meaningful Predictive Modeling
This course will help us to evaluate and compare the models we have developed in previous courses. So far we have developed techniques for regression and classification, but how low should the error of a classifier be (for example) before we decide that the classifier is "good enough"? Or how do we decide which of two regression algorithms is better?
Deploying Machine Learning Models
In this course we will learn about Recommender Systems (which we will study for the Capstone project), and also look at deployment issues for data products. By the end of this course, you should be able to implement a working recommender system (e.g. to predict ratings, or generate lists of related products), and you should understand the tools and techniques required to deploy such a working system on real-world, large-scale datasets.
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
