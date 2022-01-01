About this Specialization

Python data products are powering the AI revolution. Top companies like Google, Facebook, and Netflix use predictive analytics to improve the products and services we use every day. Take your Python skills to the next level and learn to make accurate predictions with data-driven systems and deploy machine learning models with this four-course Specialization from UC San Diego. This Specialization is for learners who are proficient with the basics of Python. You’ll start by creating your first data strategy. You’ll also develop statistical models, devise data-driven workflows, and learn to make meaningful predictions for a wide-range of business and research purposes. Finally, you’ll use design thinking methodology and data science techniques to extract insights from a wide range of data sources. This is your chance to master one of the technology industry’s most in-demand skills. Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics is taught by Professor Ilkay Altintas, Ph.D. and Julian McAuley. Dr. Alintas is a prominent figure in the data science community and the designer of the highly-popular Big Data Specialization on Coursera. She has helped educate hundreds of thousands of learners on how to unlock value from massive datasets.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
How the Specialization Works

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Basic Data Processing and Visualization

4.3
stars
177 ratings
51 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Design Thinking and Predictive Analytics for Data Products

4.5
stars
61 ratings
11 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Meaningful Predictive Modeling

4.4
stars
46 ratings
9 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Deploying Machine Learning Models

3.6
stars
49 ratings
16 reviews

University of California San Diego

Frequently Asked Questions

