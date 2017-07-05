About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Data Visualization with Tableau Specialization
Beginner Level

Must be comfortable working with data and datasets.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Install Tableau Public Software and create a visualization

  • Examine and navigate the Tableau Public workspace

  • Practice and connect to different data sources

  • Examine ways to define your project

Skills you will gain

  • Tableau Software
  • Data Virtualization
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Visualization (Computer Graphics)
Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Data Visualization and Its Importance

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 18 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Getting to Know Tableau for Data Visualization

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Let's Make a Viz!

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Tableau Community Projects and Visualization Best Practices

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min)

