- Storyboarding
- Map
- Tableau Software
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Data Virtualization
- Visualization (Computer Graphics)
- Data Analysis
- Visual Analytics
- Interactive Visualization
Data Visualization with Tableau Specialization
Visualize Business Data with Tableau. Create powerful business intelligence reports
Offered By
What you will learn
Examine, navigate, and learn to use the various features of Tableau
Assess the quality of the data and perform exploratory analysis
Create and design visualizations and dashboards for your intended audience
Combine the data to and follow the best practices to present your story
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Fundamentals of Visualization with Tableau
Essential Design Principles for Tableau
Visual Analytics with Tableau
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How do I complete the Specialization?
What resources will I need for this Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.