Suk Brar is an extremely talented business intelligence professional with over 10+ years of experience in statistical and predictive analyses, data forecasting, and data visualization. He has worked in various industries in his career, spanning from the traffic safety, to the optical industry, and now healthcare. His passion in data analytics has led to various research publications on traffic safety and human behavior, and more recently his focus is on telling stories with data through effective and informative data visualizations. Suk holds a B.S. in Psychology from UC Davis, a M.A. from California State University, Sacramento, and an M.B.A. from UC Davis.