About this Course

30,954 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Data Visualization with Tableau Specialization
Intermediate Level

Familiar with Tableau and comfortable working with data and datasets.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop a project proposal

  • Assess the quality of the data and perform exploratory analysis

  • Create KPIs and dashboards and assess your analysis

  • Create your data story and write a narrative to accompany your visualization

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Interactive Visualization
  • Tableau Software
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Data Visualization with Tableau Specialization
Intermediate Level

Familiar with Tableau and comfortable working with data and datasets.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Getting Started and Milestone 1: Develop a Project Proposal

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Milestone 2: Importing and Prepping the Data

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Milestone 3: Exploratory Analysis

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 6 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Milestone 3: Exploratory Analysis and Dashboard Submission

2 hours to complete
2 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DATA VISUALIZATION WITH TABLEAU PROJECT

View all reviews

About the Data Visualization with Tableau Specialization

Data Visualization with Tableau

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder