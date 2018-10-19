In this project-based course, you will follow your own interests to create a portfolio worthy single-frame viz or multi-frame data story that will be shared on Tableau Public. You will use all the skills taught in this Specialization to complete this project step-by-step, with guidance from your instructors along the way. You will first create a project proposal to identify your goals for the project, including the question you wish to answer or explore with data. You will then find data that will provide the information you are seeking. You will then import that data into Tableau and prepare it for analysis. Next you will create a dashboard that will allow you to explore the data in depth and identify meaningful insights. You will then give structure to your data story by writing the story arc in narrative form. Finally, you will consult your design checklist to craft the final viz or data story in Tableau. This is your opportunity to show the world what you’re capable of - so think big, and have confidence in your skills!
Familiar with Tableau and comfortable working with data and datasets.
Develop a project proposal
Assess the quality of the data and perform exploratory analysis
Create KPIs and dashboards and assess your analysis
Create your data story and write a narrative to accompany your visualization
- Data Analysis
- Interactive Visualization
- Tableau Software
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Getting Started and Milestone 1: Develop a Project Proposal
In this first milestone, you will write a project proposal that will capture the “who, what, why and how” of your project plus any challenges that you foresee along the way. Your proposal will include: a specific business case or personal objective, any intended outcomes, a description of the needs of the intended audience, a description of the dataset to be used, and any foreseeable challenges.
Milestone 2: Importing and Prepping the Data
In milestone two, you will acquire the dataset that supports your project proposal, import it into Tableau, and prepare the data for analysis.
Milestone 3: Exploratory Analysis
In this milestone, you will use the skills that you have learned in the specialization to perform exploratory analysis of your data. You will identify key metrics in the data and create KPIs, and you will use those KPIs to create dashboards that allow for comparative views and “brushing and linking.” This will allow us to begin to think about the proper context of developing an explanatory analysis that will form the basis for the remaining milestones. Be sure your visualizations demonstrate the visual and cognitive design principles learned throughout the Specialization, and make use of advanced features like hierarchies, actions, filters and parameters.
Milestone 3: Exploratory Analysis and Dashboard Submission
In this module, you will continue to work through Milestone 3, your exploratory analysis and dashboard creation as outlined in the third week. You will then submit your deliverables for peer review.
In 2020 the world will generate 50 times the amount of data as in 2011. And 75 times the number of information sources (IDC, 2011). Being able to use this data provides huge opportunities and to turn these opportunities into reality, people need to use data to solve problems.
