Leveraging the visualizations you created in the previous course, Visual Analytics with Tableau, you will create dashboards that help you identify the story within your data, and you will discover how to use Storypoints to create a powerful story to leave a lasting impression with your audience.
Combine the data and follow the best practices to present your story
Create calculated fields for KPIs to build a figure that will be used to measure progress in the data
Assemble a dashboard
Analyze concepts and techniques for compelling storytelling with data
- Storyboarding
- Tableau Software
- Data Virtualization
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
Familiar with Tableau and comfortable working with data and datasets.
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Planning and Preproduction: Aligning your Audience, Stakeholders, and Data
Welcome to the first module of this course! In the following modules, you will learn and work with concepts, tips, and techniques to help you explore data, identify meaningful findings, and then explain them through the power of data visualization and storytelling. In this module, you will be able to determine the who, what, why, and how of the story and discover the importance of planning before you start. You will be able to interview your stakeholders and assess your audience to find the right story in the data. By the end of this module, you will be able to define what a story is and build a basic framework for presenting your story. Let's get started!
Key Metrics, Indicators, and Decision Triggers
Welcome to Module 2. In this module, you will identify the key metrics that will provide the answers to your business question. You will develop an understanding of the types of ways KPIs can be visualized. You will create calculated fields for KPIs to build a figure that will be used to measure progress in the data. By the end of this module, you should be able to set thresholds and create alerts to trigger a decision. We will also discuss the topic of quality and constraints of the data.
Dashboard and Storytelling with Data
Welcome to Module 3. In this module, you will go from learning Tableau's six best practices for dashboard design. By the end of this module, you should be able to apply hierarchies, actions, filters, and parameters within Tableau. You will also review five videos associated with the topic and discover how to uncover the story in the data and be able to frame your story.
Tell the Story of Your Data
Welcome to Module 4. Although this course focuses on Tableau, we will look at a wider range of examples and techniques to help you become a better data storyteller. By the end of this module, you should be able to leverage concepts and techniques designed to help you become a more focused and compelling storyteller with data as the foundation. We will discuss ways to avoid unintentionally creating false narratives with good data. You will also learn about what neuroscience research tells us about stories, audience engagement, and decision drivers. You will use structural story elements to help improve the relatability of the story and explore ways design and textual elements can affect the emotional tone of a story. Lastly, you will learn how to frame and format the data story based on your design checklist. Let's get started!
This course completely changed the way I look at data visualization and story telling with data. The skill set that I developed can easily be applied to real life and improve my value as an analysts.
Theory very well balanced with practice. A lot of practice tasks necessary to complete this module makes it one of the most valuable parts of the whole training path. Really good course.
This course gives us a clear understanding of how to effectively use Dashboards and Stories. Thank you for your time developing this great course..
Overall, great instruction on setting up dashboards and stories in Tableau. The theoretical instruction on story building was not as helpful as the actual practice Tableau lessons.
In 2020 the world will generate 50 times the amount of data as in 2011. And 75 times the number of information sources (IDC, 2011). Being able to use this data provides huge opportunities and to turn these opportunities into reality, people need to use data to solve problems.
