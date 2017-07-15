About this Course

What you will learn

  • Combine the data and follow the best practices to present your story

  • Create calculated fields for KPIs to build a figure that will be used to measure progress in the data

  • Assemble a dashboard

  • Analyze concepts and techniques for compelling storytelling with data

Skills you will gain

  • Storyboarding
  • Tableau Software
  • Data Virtualization
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Instructors

Offered by

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Planning and Preproduction: Aligning your Audience, Stakeholders, and Data

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 71 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Key Metrics, Indicators, and Decision Triggers

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Dashboard and Storytelling with Data

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 81 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Tell the Story of Your Data

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 132 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Data Visualization with Tableau Specialization

Data Visualization with Tableau

