Govind Acharya is a Principal Analyst in the UC Davis Budget and Institutional Office. In his position, he is responsible for developing and implementing data visualizations on a variety of institutional related data such as classroom utilization, faculty, staff, and students. At Ithaca College, he developed some of the first Tableau dashboards and developed a set of best practices still in use today. He is a graduate of the University of California, San Diego and did his graduate work at San Francisco State University and Cornell University in Economics. He is on the Board of Directors of Amnesty International USA, the world’s largest and best known human rights organizations.

Creating Dashboards and Storytelling with Tableau

Essential Design Principles for Tableau

