지난 과정에서 태블로로 만든 시각화와 시각적 분석을 활용하여 데이터의 스토리를 식별하는 데 도움이 되는 대시보드를 만들어 보겠습니다. 또한 스토리 포인트를 사용하여 청중에게 깊은 인상을 남길 강력한 스토리를 만드는 방법도 알아봅니다.
Tableau를 사용한 대시보드 및 스토리텔링 작성University of California, Davis
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Tableau, 데이터 및 데이터 세트 작업에 익숙할 것이 요구됩니다.
Approx. 17 hours to complete
Korean
What you will learn
데이터를 결합하고 모범 사례를 따라 스토리 표현하기
KPI에 대한 계산된 필드를 생성하여 데이터의 진행 상황을 측정하는 데 사용할 수치 만들기
대시보드 조합하기
데이터로 설득력 있는 스토리텔링을 위한 개념 및 기술 분석하기
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
계획 및 사전 제작하기: 청중, 이해관계자 및 데이터 조정
5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 71 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
주요 측정 기준, 지표 및 결정 트리거
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min)
5 hours to complete
데이터 대시보드 및 스토리텔링
5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 81 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
6 hours to complete
데이터의 스토리 전달하기
6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 132 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
