Beginner Level

Tableau, 데이터 및 데이터 세트 작업에 익숙할 것이 요구됩니다.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • 데이터를 결합하고 모범 사례를 따라 스토리 표현하기

  • KPI에 대한 계산된 필드를 생성하여 데이터의 진행 상황을 측정하는 데 사용할 수치 만들기

  • 대시보드 조합하기

  • 데이터로 설득력 있는 스토리텔링을 위한 개념 및 기술 분석하기

Tableau, 데이터 및 데이터 세트 작업에 익숙할 것이 요구됩니다.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

계획 및 사전 제작하기: 청중, 이해관계자 및 데이터 조정

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 71 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

주요 측정 기준, 지표 및 결정 트리거

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min)
Week 3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

데이터 대시보드 및 스토리텔링

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 81 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 4
Week 4
6 hours to complete

데이터의 스토리 전달하기

6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 132 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

