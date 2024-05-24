Organizations across industries are adopting Business Intelligence (BI) tools and platforms to derive meaningful insights from available data. A key skill to meaningful insights is data visualization and Tableau is one of the most powerful data visualization tools available.
Whether you want to work with visualizations, reports, dashboards, or stories, or want to delve into predictive, prescriptive, or real-time analytics, this specialization provides the practical tools and guidance needed to build these skills. The self-paced courses in this program are designed to equip you with essential Tableau skills and thoroughly prepare you for the Tableau Certified Data Analyst exam.
Each course focuses on different aspects of Tableau functionalities to ensure a well-rounded mastery of the tool. The program includes plenty of hands-on labs and projects to help you develop practical skills. After successfully completing the specialization Integrate data from multiple sources
Clean, transform, and prepare data for analysis
Develop a variety of charts and visualizations
Build interactive dashboards
Leverage advanced features, such as actions and tooltips
Create stories to tell compelling narratives
Enroll now and gain skills that show you’re ready with your data visualization and analysis skills with Tableau. No prior Tableau background required.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout this specialization, you will complete hands-on labs and projects to help you gain practical experience with:
Importing and transforming data in Tableau
Creating interactive visualizations and dashboards in Tableau
Documenting and presenting a Project Sales Data Analysis
This Specialization has a strong emphasis on applied learning and includes a series of hands-on activities. In these exercises, you’ll apply the theory and skills you’ve gained and apply them to real-world scenarios.
You will also work on Tableau projects including:
Working with the World Happiness Report in Tableau Public
Working with the New York Airbnb Pricing Report in Tableau Public
Sales performance analysis through data-driven insights