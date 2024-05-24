SkillUp EdTech
Tableau Data Analyst Certification Preparation Specialization
SkillUp EdTech

Tableau Data Analyst Certification Preparation Specialization

Unlock your potential with Tableau . Build in-demand data visualization skills with Tableau to boost your data or BI analyst career in under a month. No experience needed to get started.

Taught in English

Dr. Pooja
Shubhra Das
Skill-Up EdTech Team

Instructors: Dr. Pooja

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Advanced level

Recommended experience

3 months at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Analyze and evaluate the capabilities of Tableau Public as a powerful Business Intelligence (BI) tool for data visualization and analysis.

  • Showcase the ability to integrate data from multiple sources and clean, transform, and prepare data for analysis in Tableau. 

  • Create interactive dashboards in Tableau, incorporating navigation, links between story points, and advanced features such as actions and tooltips.

  • Use Tableau’s features to deliver insightful dashboards and stories for data exploration and presentation.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from SkillUp EdTech
Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Specialization - 3 course series

Getting Started with Tableau

Course 111 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand Tableau's fundamental concepts, significance in data visualization, diverse product range and key features crucial for data professionals.

  • Analyze and evaluate the capabilities of Tableau Public as a powerful Business Intelligence (BI) tool for data visualization and analysis.

  • Implement relationships between data tables, use Tableau calculations for analytics, empower user interaction, and apply filters and highlighting.

  • Develop expertise in Tableau dashboard design principles, organize visual elements effectively, and apply best practices for interactive dashboards.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Tableau (Business Intelligence Software)
Category: Dashboard
Category: Tableau Software
Category: Data Visualization

Advanced Data Visualization with Tableau

Course 211 hours

What you'll learn

  • Apply advanced techniques to create interactive and dynamic visualizations in Tableau, demonstrating high proficiency in data presentation

  • Create interactive dashboards in Tableau, incorporating navigation, links between story points, and advanced features such as actions and tooltips

  • Demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of Tableau's capabilities and features such as advanced formatting, dashboard design and web objects

  • Effectively use Tableau’s features to deliver insightful dashboards and stories for data exploration and monitoring

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Preparation
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Dashboard
Category: Tableau Software
Category: Data Visualization

Tableau Capstone Project

Course 36 hours

What you'll learn

  • Showcase the ability to integrate data from multiple sources and clean, transform, and prepare data for analysis in Tableau.

  • Demonstrate proficiency in using Tableau software to analyze business data and generate visualizations.

  • Develop interactive dashboards and reports to communicate insights derived from data analysis effectively.

  • Utilize data storytelling techniques to present findings and recommendations to stakeholders.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Business Intelligence (BI)
Category: Tableau (Business Intelligence Software)
Category: Dashboard
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Data Visualization

Instructors

Dr. Pooja
4 Courses274,413 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

