Mastering Power BI for Data Analytics & Storytelling Specialization
Harness the power of Power BI for effective data-driven decisions and become an expert in data transformation, AI analytics, and interactive Dashboard creation for efficient data analysis and visualization.

Taught in English

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Specialization - 5 course series

Learn Data Storytelling: Power BI Techniques

Course 112 hours

What you'll learn

Power BI for Data Science and Analytics

Course 213 hours

What you'll learn

  • Analyzing Data by using the AI analytical features offered by Power BI

Skills you'll gain

Category: Database (DB) Design
Category: Data Manipulation
Category: report creation
Category: Importing and Exporting Data
Category: Managing Data Sources

Power BI Integration with AWS and Snowflake

Course 37 hours

What you'll learn

  • Connect AWS and Snowflake with Power BI and import data to be used in visualization

Skills you'll gain

Category: Database (DB) Design
Category: Data Manipulation
Category: report creation
Category: Importing and Exporting Data
Category: Dashboard
Category: Data Management

Data Connection and Functionalities in Power BI

Course 418 hours

What you'll learn

  • Working with MS SQL Server and data connectivity with Power BI to visualize datasets.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Database (DB) Design
Category: Publishing Dashboard
Category: Utilizing AI Metrics
Category: report creation
Category: Data Management

Power BI Capstone Project

Course 57 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Machine Learning
Category: Analytic Applications
Category: report creation
Category: Analyzing AI Generated Reports
Category: Publishing Dashboards

