Our Power BI specialization is suitable for individuals who are new to the field, as well as business analysts, database administrators, BI developers, IT professionals, data analysts, data engineers, and data scientists who are seeking to enhance their abilities in designing databases, managing and transforming data, utilizing DAX, creating reports and publishing dashboards, generating and observing AI insights, machine learning, analytic applications, analyzing AI-generated reports, and managing data sources through our carefully curated 5 courses.
You will be able to preprocess data, analyze data, create reports and dashboards, and perform AI analytics with image and text data. This specialization will provide you with the comprehensive skill set necessary for data management and visualization. Elevate your knowledge with our specialized Power BI program, a transformative learning experience designed to provide you with the necessary skills for efficient data management and effective visualization.
Applied Learning Project
Participants will acquire proficiency in the construction and design of reports and dashboards. They will establish connections to various data sources such as AWS, Snowflake, and CSV files. Importing and transforming data within the Power BI environment will be carried out with adeptness to enable comprehensive visualization.
The curriculum of the course will encompass a thorough exploration of techniques for data analysis, which will include anomaly detection, trend chart compilation, sentiment analysis, binary prediction, and scorecard implementation. Each learner's ability to apply the knowledge acquired will be demonstrated through individual projects, which will serve as the culmination of their educational journey.