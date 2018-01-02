In this third course of the specialization, we’ll drill deeper into the tools Tableau offers in the areas of charting, dates, table calculations and mapping. We’ll explore the best choices for charts, based on the type of data you are using. We’ll look at specific types of charts including scatter plots, Gantt charts, histograms, bullet charts and several others, and we’ll address charting guidelines. We’ll define discrete and continuous dates, and examine when to use each one to explain your data. You’ll learn how to create custom and quick table calculations and how to create parameters. We’ll also introduce mapping and explore how Tableau can use different types of geographic data, how to connect to multiple data sources and how to create custom maps.
Must be comfortable working with data and datasets.
Create a chart using Tableau
Create dates using calculated fields
Customize table calculations
Customize and create dual layer maps
- Visual Analytics
- Map
- Tableau Software
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Getting Started and Charting
In this module, you will explore the topic of charting in Tableau. By now you should already be well versed in how to change colors, shapes, and sizes of charts, so we are going to practice and demonstrate that skill more. You will be able to explain what the Tableau Tooltip does and when to use it. You will be able to discuss the various guidelines for choosing the right chart for your data. You will also create a chart using Tableau.
Dates
This module highlights the important topic of dates within Tableau. You will be able to differentiate between discrete and continuous dates and when to use each. You will be able to use date hierarchies and use the date field to better customize your charts. You will be able to convert between discrete and continuous dates and know when and why you want to switch from one to the other. You will create dates using calculated fields.
Table Calculations
In this module, you will focus on table calculations. You will be able to create new calculated fields to allow you to compare fields, apply aggregations, and more. You will be able use quick table calculations and create new calculated fields. You will be able to customize them and apply filters and parameters to your table calculations.
Mapping
In this final module, we will go more in depths about maps within Tableau. You will be able to connect to a different data sources and customize your maps by changing colors, shapes, and sizes. You will be able to custom geocode a map and create Tableau maps with geographic data that is not recognized by Tableau. You will also be able to create dual layer maps and showcase how to overlay maps on top of one another.
About the Data Visualization with Tableau Specialization
In 2020 the world will generate 50 times the amount of data as in 2011. And 75 times the number of information sources (IDC, 2011). Being able to use this data provides huge opportunities and to turn these opportunities into reality, people need to use data to solve problems.
