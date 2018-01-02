About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Data Visualization with Tableau Specialization
Beginner Level

Must be comfortable working with data and datasets.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create a chart using Tableau

  • Create dates using calculated fields

  • Customize table calculations

  • Customize and create dual layer maps

Skills you will gain

  • Visual Analytics
  • Map
  • Tableau Software
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Getting Started and Charting

Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Dates

Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Table Calculations

Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Mapping

