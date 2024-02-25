Tableau Learning Partner
What you'll learn

  • Identify the value and structure of Tableau Public as it applies to data visualization in the industry of business analytics.

  • Build interactive tables by connecting, preparing, and customizing data in Tableau Public.

  • Create data visualizations to communicate analytic insights to the intended audience, such as business stakeholders.

There are 5 modules in this course

Welcome to Data Visualization with Tableau

What's included

3 videos11 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will look at some of the most common charts used in business analysis.

What's included

5 videos18 readings5 quizzes1 assignment

In this module, you will look at a few more of the most common charts used in business analysis.

What's included

3 videos11 readings3 quizzes1 assignment

In this module, you will learn how to use geographic mapping to analyze business data trends.

What's included

5 videos11 readings4 quizzes1 assignment

In this module, you will learn to customize and manage your Tableau visualizations.

What's included

2 videos23 readings4 quizzes2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 50

4.8

50 reviews

  • 5 stars

    88%

  • 4 stars

    8%

  • 3 stars

    2%

  • 2 stars

    2%

  • 1 star

    0%

JC
4

Reviewed on Feb 24, 2024

NA
5

Reviewed on Jan 28, 2024

ZT
5

Reviewed on Dec 10, 2023

View more reviews

