The Data Visualization with Tableau course provides you with a foundational understanding of presenting data through clear and easily comprehensible visuals using Tableau. Throughout the course, you’ll explore a diverse range of visualization types and their ideal applications with the Tableau Public platform. By examining how experts leverage Tableau to create exceptional charts and maps, and acquiring the skills to craft interactive tables, you’ll gain proficiency in essential visualization techniques. Understanding these techniques is crucial for those pursuing entry-level roles in the field of business analytics.
What you'll learn
Identify the value and structure of Tableau Public as it applies to data visualization in the industry of business analytics.
Build interactive tables by connecting, preparing, and customizing data in Tableau Public.
Create data visualizations to communicate analytic insights to the intended audience, such as business stakeholders.
November 2023
18 quizzes, 6 assignments
There are 5 modules in this course
Welcome to Data Visualization with Tableau
3 videos11 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will look at some of the most common charts used in business analysis.
5 videos18 readings5 quizzes1 assignment
In this module, you will look at a few more of the most common charts used in business analysis.
3 videos11 readings3 quizzes1 assignment
In this module, you will learn how to use geographic mapping to analyze business data trends.
5 videos11 readings4 quizzes1 assignment
In this module, you will learn to customize and manage your Tableau visualizations.
2 videos23 readings4 quizzes2 assignments1 discussion prompt
