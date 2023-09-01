Tableau Learning Partner
Tableau Business Intelligence Analyst Professional Certificate
Tableau Business Intelligence Analyst Professional Certificate

Launch your career in Data Analytics. Build in-demand skills and gain credentials to go from beginner to job-ready in 8 months or less. No degree or prior experience required.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

18,476 already enrolled

What you'll learn

  • Gain the essential skills necessary to excel in an entry-level Business Intelligence Analytics role.

  • Learn to use Tableau Public to manipulate and prepare data for analysis.

  • Craft and dissect data visualizations that reveal patterns and drive actionable insights.

  • Construct captivating narratives through data, enabling stakeholders to explore insights effectively.

Skills you'll gain

Shareable certificate

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Professional Certificate - 8 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
4.7

(328 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Prepare for a career in Data Science

  • Receive professional-level training from Tableau Learning Partner
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Tableau Learning Partner
Get exclusive access to career resources upon completion

  • Resume review

    Improve your resume and LinkedIn with personalized feedback

  • Interview prep

    Practice your skills with interactive tools and mock interviews

  • Career support

    Plan your career move with Coursera's job search guide

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Introduction to Business Analytics

Course 114 hours4.7 (172 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Demonstrate a foundational knowledge of the business analyst role.

  • Explain the foundational project management topics and skills used by a BI analyst.

  • Describe data literacy and its importance for a BI analyst.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Business Analysis
Category: Business Process Model
Category: Requirements Elicitation
Category: Business Requirements Documentation
Category: Stakeholder Identification

Business Analysis Process

Course 222 hours4.7 (60 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Demonstrate an in-depth knowledge of the business analysis process.

  • Create a business requirements document that conforms to industry best practices.

  • Create a visual model of a business process.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Tableau Public Platform
Category: Data Insights
Category: Data Visualization
Category: Interactive Tables

Data Ecosystem

Course 314 hours4.7 (49 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe the purpose and applications of tabular data, databases, data warehouses, data lakes, and ETLs.

  • Describe the importance of data quality and data governance in relation to data management.

  • Identify the principles that form the foundation of modern data architecture.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Management
Category: Data Architecture
Category: Data Governance
Category: Data Sources

Introduction to Tableau

Course 419 hours4.8 (104 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe the value of data visualizations in the field of business analytics.

  • How to preprocess data using Tableau Public

  • How to combine data from multiple tables found within the same data source as well as other data sources in Tableau Public.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analytics Lifecycle
Category: Foundational Project Management
Category: Data Literacy

Data Visualization with Tableau

Course 526 hours4.8 (50 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Identify the value and structure of Tableau Public as it applies to data visualization in the industry of business analytics.

  • Build interactive tables by connecting, preparing, and customizing data in Tableau Public.

  • Create data visualizations to communicate analytic insights to the intended audience, such as business stakeholders.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Interactive Data Visualization
Category: Spatial Analytics
Category: Advanced Data Visualizations

Advanced Data Visualization with Tableau

Course 621 hours4.9 (26 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Create advanced data visualizations to communicate analytic insights, such as dual-axis charts, bar-in-bar charts, small multiples, and more.

  • Create and customize spatial analytics data visualizations to communicate insights, such as maps, geocoding, lasso and radial selection, and more.

  • Add complexity to the visualizations produced in your analysis by incorporating motion and multi layers.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Preprocess Data
Category: Data Visualization Fundamentals
Category: Data Restructuring

Data Analysis with Tableau

Course 726 hours4.1 (24 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Apply Tableau techniques to manipulate and prepare data for analysis.

  • Perform exploratory data analysis using Tableau and report insights using descriptive statistics and visualizations.

  • Identify the benefits of the analytics feature in Tableau by utilizing this tool versus manually calculating the analytics.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data storytelling
Category: Interactive Dashboards
Category: Data Presentations

Communicating Data Insights with Tableau

Course 823 hours4.2 (15 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Identify data storytelling best principles to convey business insights.

  • Build interactive dashboards and stories in Tableau.

  • Utilize data storytelling design principles to craft a compelling presentation so stakeholders can explore data to build their own insights.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Manipulation
Category: Tableau Data Analytics
Category: Data Analysis Reporting

Instructor

Tableau Learning Partner Instructor
Tableau Learning Partner
8 Courses27,636 learners

Offered by

Tableau Learning Partner

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

