Whether you are just starting out or looking for a career change, the Tableau Business Intelligence Analytics Professional Certificate will prepare you for entry-level roles that require fundamental Tableau skills, such as business intelligence analyst roles. If you are detail-oriented and have an interest in looking for trends in data, this program is for you. Through hands-on, real-world scenarios, you learn how to use the Tableau platform to evaluate data to generate and present actionable business insights. Upon completion, you will be prepared to take the Tableau Desktop Specialist Exam. With this certification, you will be qualified to apply for a position in the business intelligence analyst field.
In this program, you’ll:
Craft problem statements, business requirement documents, and visual models.
Connect with various data sources and preprocess data in Tableau for enhanced quality and analysis.
Learn to utilize the benefits of Tableau’s analytics features for efficient reporting.
Learn to create advanced and spatial analytics data visualizations by integrating motion and multi-layer elements to effectively communicate insights to stakeholders.
Employ data storytelling principles and design techniques to craft compelling presentations that empower you to extract meaningful insights.
This program was developed by Tableau experts, designed to prepare you for a career in Business Intelligence Analytics and help you learn the most relevant skills.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the program, you’ll engage in applied learning through hands-on activities to help level up your knowledge. Each course contains ungraded quizzes throughout the content, a graded quiz at the end of each module, and a variety of hands-on projects. The program activities will give you the skills to :
Preprocess, manage, and manipulate data for analysis using Tableau.
Create and customize Visualizations in Tableau.
Learn best practices for creating presentations to communicate data analysis insights to stakeholders.