What you'll learn

  • Demonstrate an in-depth knowledge of the business analysis process.

  • Create a business requirements document that conforms to industry best practices.

  • Create a visual model of a business process.

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to the Business Analysis Process course, the second course in the Tableau Business Intelligence Analyst Professional Certificate. In the previous course, you briefly learned about the differences between business analytics and business analysis. While this certificate is geared toward preparing you for a career in business analytics, it is important for you to understand the field of business analysis for the reasons listed below. Note that business analytics is performed by a business intelligence (BI) analyst, whereas business analysis is performed by a business analyst. As a BI analyst, understanding the role of a business analyst can help you to better collaborate with them to gather data from various parts of the organization, identify issues, and recommend solutions based on data insights. This collaboration can result in better-informed decision-making and more effective strategies for achieving business success. In this course, you’ll learn about a framework for the business analysis process, which, at a high level, involves understanding the business problem, determining the requirements to solve the problem, and then delivering a solution. This week, you’ll dive into the first part of the framework, which involves understanding the business problem.

Welcome to the second week of the Business Analysis Process course! Last week, you learned about what goes into assessing a business problem. After understanding the problem, it might be tempting to start immediately thinking about the solution, but it’s important to first take time to gather more information from stakeholders to ensure the problem is solved effectively. This process of gathering requirements is the focus of this module. Specifically, you will learn what it means to gather and analyze business requirements, why it is important, and specific techniques to elicit requirements. Let’s get started!

Welcome to the third week of the Business Analysis Process course! In the previous week, you learned how to gather and analyze business requirements. This week, we will be delving into the world of visual models for business analysis. Visual models are an essential tool for business analysts, as they help to communicate complex information in a simple and intuitive way. In this module, you will learn about the purpose and applications of visual models and get hands-on practice creating two specific types of visual models. Let’s begin!

Welcome to the fourth and final week of the Business Analysis Process course! Last week, you learned how to create different visual models that can be used for business analysis. In this final week, you will learn how to create a business requirements document to outline your analysis and potential solutions. Additionally, you will learn how solutions are communicated, implemented, and evaluated. Time to dive in!

