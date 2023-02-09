About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

This course has no specific prerequisite. It is not necessary to have prior work experience, although that would be beneficial.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • In-demand business analysis skills.

    Identifying automation needs and define/design potential solution options.

    UiPath tools/documents.

Skills you will gain

  • Process Analysis
  • Business Analysis
  • Elicitation Techniques
  • Process Definition Document
  • Process Assessment
Beginner Level

This course has no specific prerequisite. It is not necessary to have prior work experience, although that would be beneficial.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

UiPath

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Course Overview

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Introduction to Business Analysis

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 78 min)
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Approaching Analysis, Elicitation, and Stakeholder Engagement

2 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 144 min)
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Requirements Strategy & Scope Analysis

4 hours to complete
68 videos (Total 256 min)

