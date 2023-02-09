Learner Reviews & Feedback for Automation Business Analyst by UiPath
About the Course
Change is inevitable and so are the digital disruptions in every industry. What’s important from a business perspective is to align and adapt to such digital disruptions. In today’s competitive business market, the key to success is wise data-driven decisions, made based on reliable information. As part of your work responsibilities, you would have discovered, synthesized, and analyzed information collected from various sources at some point in time. This is Business Analysis. It is the set of tasks, knowledge, and techniques required to identify business needs and determine solutions to enterprise business problems. Like we said earlier, a plethora of digital disruptions are taking place in every industry. We are witnessing the growth of a digital-ready culture with automation at its helm. Automation generates productivity boosts at the process, workflow, and workforce levels, thereby shaping organizational growth and longevity. With organizations moving towards automation, it’s of paramount importance for a Business Analyst to be skilled with the science of automation to facilitate communication and collaboration with relevant stakeholders. As a strong proponent of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), UiPath brings in the Automation Business Analyst role, who will be responsible for analyzing business requirements, identifying possible automatable processes as well as potential pitfalls, along with assessing the impact of automation implementation. Through this course, you will learn techniques for ensuring project success at every step-from understanding the enterprise problems or goals, to designing solutions, devising strategies, and thereby, driving change. Along with the foundational business analysis skills, you will also learn how to incorporate business analysis deliverables and models into an RPA specific Process Definition Document (PDD), which is the representation of ‘as-is’ business processes that are chosen for automation. Throughout this course the terms ‘Robotic Process Automation’ (RPA) and ‘Automation’ have been used interchangeably. Aligned with IIBA's BABOK, this course will help you take the first step in your Business Analyst journey and will aid you with preparation for ECBA (Entry Certificate in Business Analysis).To complete this course, you will need IIBA’s BABOK Guide, which can be accessed at no additional cost....