SR
Sep 12, 2018
great content ever had on online. I love this course very much because this course helped me to make how to make story with a data. Thank you coursera. Keep it up!.
TL
Dec 19, 2019
This course covers the basics and how to apply compelling story-telling and Gestalt principles to create engaging Tableau presentations.
By Mark A•
Apr 5, 2018
While I think its great students get more practice with Tableau and storyboarding, no new material is presented in this course, and there's zero instructor involvement (everything is peer reviewed).
On that note.... I strongly feel that the Course Team needs to be involved with the first-pass approval of project selection. The most common subject matter I encountered amongst my peers was terrorism, some justifying based on metrics (which was quite unsettling). Several projects were incomplete (or did the absolute minimum), I would flag these for review by the course team, but they would get queued up for review again, showing that the course team is not reviewing these submissions.
By Amrita G•
Feb 9, 2018
The course in itself is good but the peer review part is not very satisfactory. Some reviewers do not understand the lessons and review questions well and provides incorrect reviews.
By Wei W•
May 22, 2018
Love the fact that course loaded with project assignments. I'm deduct 1 star because it doesn't allow me to proceed ahead of schedule. This course is only available about 4-5 times per year, I started on 5/20 and completed week 1 assignment on 5/22, but have to wait till 6/11 to
By Svetlana L•
Aug 17, 2017
There is almost no instruction in this course. You just prepare a project and review what other people did. I don't like it because there are some technical mistakes, such as in the last milestone they ask you to submit a project proposal but do not provide any space where you can post a link. No involvement from course staff, either.
By Grant I•
Jan 22, 2018
This course is a rehash of everything learned in previous courses within the specialization. There was nothing new learned here. it is a repeat of the assignments you've already done, but now you do them in sequence back to back. I dropped this course and this specialization when I realized the final six weeks was nothing new,
By Vivian Y Q•
Mar 30, 2018
Simple repetition of the previous classes, nothing new, not challenging either
By Thanh N N•
Jun 12, 2019
This a chance for you to practice a visualization project by Tableau with full flow. Because it is a chance, so let do it as good as possible for your mastering.
By Jessica R•
Oct 20, 2018
The final project was a great way to bring all the different concepts of the specialization together. I really enjoyed it.
By Luca N•
Nov 11, 2017
I expected the Capstone Project to be very different. In particular, I expected to have less freedom in choosing the project.
After successfully completing the course, I confirm that it would be much better to have some more guidance/limitations/constraints when choosing the project. I spent so much time looking for data and thinking about a project that I almost dropped out from the course at milestone 1.
If you choose a good project, it’s a very good way to make some practice.
By Sundhara D M•
Apr 24, 2020
The peer-review assignments are really like a Tableau live projects, after the completion of this course I am able to create innovative dashboards and storytelling for the data - Thanks for the Instructors who made learning like enjoying a video game.
By Sourabh B•
Aug 16, 2021
The curriculum was enriching. I was able to seriously upskill through all the modules and the capstone project. Thank you.
By Maksym M•
Jul 17, 2018
Great End to a Great Specialization. I couldn't recommend this more to someone wanting to start with Tableau.
By Mehrab R•
Nov 11, 2020
It would be a more powerful and effective learning experience for the learners if the grading and marking were judged by an experienced moderator or any specialized trainer.
By Lindsey R•
Apr 26, 2018
I wish there had been professional feedback on our submissions- even if it was just the final one. However, great course overall.
By Hà D D•
Nov 3, 2020
This is a great course but I DO hate the peer-graded assignments
By samuel k•
Mar 31, 2022
This has been an amazing learning journey, fun filled and extremely informative. I am eternally grateful to UC, Davis for making what clearly would have been so hard to do collecting random resources on the internet so interesting to explore. I have built a solid portfolio on Tableau and also come up with very informative visualizations in this Specialization and I believe some of them are life transforming or at the least capable of in my community. Great instructors and content. Grateful!!
By José A R N•
Sep 19, 2018
My name is Jose Antonio from Brazil. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11).
I did this course to complete my CV in Data Visualization to the area of Data Science and Big Data.
The course was excellent and the classes well taught by teachers.
Congratulations to Coursera team and Instructors.
Regards.
Jose Antonio.
By Sushant K•
Dec 15, 2020
Really enjoyed the course from start to end. It is a great introduction to the world of Data Visualization. The basics are really well established, so the tools(in this case Tableau) are just a way to implement these. I would recommend this course to anyone who wants a in depth kickstart on their Data Viz journey.
By Omar G C L•
Feb 1, 2021
It is a great course. I like the principles and all the guidance through the different topics.
One can learn a lot of good practices in general, that's the best part you gain more experience with Tableau and you can also learn about data visualization techniques which you can apply everywhere.
By Suhaimi C•
Mar 10, 2021
Great final capstone project. I learned a lot by practicing what I just learned. Great structure of the course and experience what other peers did for their capstone projects. Highly recommend this course if you would like to get hands on experience and practice what you just learned.
By Dayli S•
Jan 24, 2021
This course met my expectations.
It would be great to have another course focusing on formulas, parameter etc.
I would pay more if mentors are grading my assigments instead of peers. I think this would add more quality and recognition by employers to the coursera courses
By Amy B•
Mar 31, 2018
Great course on data visualization fundamentals. That we got to apply them in Tableau is even better. Would love to see this team do a similar course for an open source viz software like RShiny or Pentaho.
By KIRAN P•
Sep 27, 2021
It was very helpful in attaining all the necessary deliverable and helped me to attain an story telling idea