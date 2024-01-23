Tableau Learning Partner
Introduction to Tableau
Tableau Learning Partner

Introduction to Tableau

This course is part of Tableau Business Intelligence Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Tableau Learning Partner Instructor

Instructor: Tableau Learning Partner Instructor

10,774 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.8

(104 reviews)

|

96%

Beginner level

Recommended experience

19 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe the value of data visualizations in the field of business analytics.

  • How to preprocess data using Tableau Public

  • How to combine data from multiple tables found within the same data source as well as other data sources in Tableau Public.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

9 quizzes, 4 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.8

(104 reviews)

|

96%

Beginner level

Recommended experience

19 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Data Analysis expertise

This course is part of the Tableau Business Intelligence Analyst Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Tableau Learning Partner
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to the first week of the course! This week, you’ll start with a high-level overview of data visualizations. Specifically, you'll learn what they are and what makes them so powerful and — as a result — why they are such a vital asset when it comes to not only discovering insights but also communicating those insights with stakeholders. The focus will then shift to Tableau, one of the most popular data visualization tools in the analytics industry. In this module, you’ll get signed up with a Tableau Public account and then dive right in by connecting to a data source and exploring the different components of Tableau.

What's included

5 videos20 readings3 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

As an analyst, data preparation is the most important step for impactful analysis. Without clean data, you can lead an audience to incorrect conclusions, which can ultimately undermine your credibility and even potentially cause harm. Data cleaning is not a perfect process — a good motto for all analysts is "Question everything!" (Especially your data.) Data preparation is also an iterative process. You start by wrangling dirty data but then move on to smaller, more intentional data preparation — usually to finalize your analysis or prepare your data for an audience. Preparing data in Tableau requires a different, more design-oriented level of scrutiny when compared with file or database cleaning to finalize the data for presentation purposes. This module will teach you concepts that must be implemented in a professional environment, especially if a data visualization is intended for presentation. Remember, without clean, well-prepared data, data visualizations can point to incorrect conclusions.

What's included

9 videos16 readings3 quizzes1 assignment

As the amount of data in the world exponentially grows, the need for combining data sources becomes ever more critical. Understanding how to combine data sources opens whole new areas of study. As an analyst, your daily tasks will often include combining various data sources in search of new insightful visualizations. When it comes to connecting data sources in Tableau, the amount of data you are connecting can affect the performance of your data visualizations. Because of this, Tableau offers multiple ways to combine data that help analysts optimize workflow and create more efficient data visuals.

What's included

7 videos19 readings3 quizzes2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.6 (26 ratings)
Tableau Learning Partner Instructor
Tableau Learning Partner
8 Courses27,521 learners

Offered by

Tableau Learning Partner

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 104

4.8

104 reviews

  • 5 stars

    86.53%

  • 4 stars

    11.53%

  • 3 stars

    0.96%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    0.96%

NA
5

Reviewed on Jan 22, 2024

TM
5

Reviewed on Mar 25, 2024

GH
5

Reviewed on Oct 25, 2023

View more reviews

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions