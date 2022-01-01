University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Analysis, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Econometrics, Extract, Transform, Load, General Statistics, Graph Theory, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Matplotlib, Natural Language Processing, Network Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Regression, Social Network, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.5
(31.8k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Data Visualization, Python Programming, Matplotlib, Statistical Visualization, General Statistics, Chart, Plot (Graphics), Map, Computer Programming, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Programming
4.5
(10.1k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Supply Chain, Numpy, Analysis, Algebra, Machine Learning, Matplotlib, Statistical Programming, Logistic Regression, Computer Programming, Probability & Statistics
4.5
(383 reviews)
Beginner · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming, Pandas, Numpy, Supervision, Matplotlib, Statistical Programming, Data Visualization, Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Programming, Mathematics
4.4
(143 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Convolutional Neural Network, Project Management, Strategy and Operations, Tensorflow, Keras, Pandas, Computer Vision, Probability & Statistics, Numpy, Matplotlib, Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Computer Programming, Python Programming, Deep Learning, Project
4.6
(68 reviews)
Beginner · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Matplotlib is a data visualization program that uses Python programming language to plot 2D graphs. The graphs may be static, interactive, or animated. It's used by developers and data scientists for creating publishable documents that are easy to understand. Tasks that are associated with Matplotlib include data virtualization, NumPy, and text mining. It's a tool that can be used by data analysts to predict pricing or to incorporate customer segmentation for marketing purposes.
It's important to learn Matplotlib as a way to turn your data into a chart or visual aid that makes it easy to understand the data and to make accurate statistical inferences. Seeing the information presented in a graph or charted format can make it easier to understand and use raw data, both for you as a data scientist using the program and for others with whom you want to share data. It may also help you advance your career or begin a new career in data science or data analysis.
Career opportunities that arise from learning Matplotlib include developer jobs, analyst careers, science jobs, and engineer careers. Developer jobs you may be able to work toward after learning Matplotlib include software developer and Python developer. Data analysts and research analysts are among the jobs in the analysis field that use this program. Two other career areas that use Matplotlib are data science and software engineering.
Taking courses on Coursera can help you learn Matplotlib by offering beginner courses that you can use to learn the foundational developer skills and how to use this open-source program. You can then move through the intermediate and advanced data science and data analysis courses to develop even more hands-on skills, such as hierarchical clustering and scalable data science, both of which may make your service more valuable to your employer.