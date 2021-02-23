Python for Data Visualization: Matplotlib & Seaborn
19 ratings
Understand python programming fundamentals for data visualization
Leverage the power of Matplotlib and Seaborn
Plot histograms, countplots, scatterplots, and line plots
19 ratings
Understand python programming fundamentals for data visualization
Leverage the power of Matplotlib and Seaborn
Plot histograms, countplots, scatterplots, and line plots
In this hands-on project, we will understand the fundamentals of data visualization with Python and leverage the power of two important python libraries known as Matplotlib and seaborn. We will learn how to generate line plots, scatterplots, histograms, distribution plot, 3D plots, pie charts, pair plots, countplots and many more! Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Python Programming
Data Visualization (DataViz)
data analsyis
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task #1: Plot basic Line Plots
Task #2: Plot Scatterplot
Task #3: Plot pie charts
Task #4: Plot Histograms
Task #5: Plot Multiple Plots
Task #6: Plot Subplots
Task #7: Plot 3D Plots
Task #8: Plot Scatterplot & Count plot (Seaborn)
Task #9: Plot Pairplot, Distplot, and Heatmaps (Seaborn)
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by NSFeb 23, 2021
Great instructor and project. The third one with this instructor, will definitely be taking more.
by MAApr 16, 2021
In one word superb overview and explanation.And I loved mini challenges idea
by TGJan 26, 2022
It is so useful and very well structured and explained.
by LASep 11, 2021
I liked the concise (not replete) course delivery. I would suggest thought that the exercises be conducted using Colab instead of the built-in Ryder.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.