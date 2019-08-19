Profile

Ryan Ahmed

Adjunct Professor & AI Enthusiast

    Bio

    Ryan Ahmed is a professor who is passionate about education and technology. Ryan holds a Ph.D. degree in Mechanical Engineering from McMaster* University, with focus on Mechatronics and Electric Vehicle (EV) control. He also received a Master’s of Applied Science degree from McMaster, with focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and fault detection and an MBA in Finance from the DeGroote School of Business. Ryan held several engineering positions at Fortune 500 companies globally such as Samsung America and Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Canada. Ryan has taught several courses on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics to over 70,000+ students globally. He has over 25 published journal and conference research papers on state estimation, AI, Machine learning, battery modeling and EV controls. He is the co-recipient of the best paper award at the IEEE Transportation Electrification Conference and Expo (iTEC 2012) in Detroit, MI, USA.

    Courses

    Image Denoising Using AutoEncoders in Keras and Python

    Diabetic Retinopathy Detection with Artificial Intelligence

    Python for Finance: Beta and Capital Asset Pricing Model

    Mastering Data Analysis with Pandas

    NLP: Twitter Sentiment Analysis

    Life Expectancy Prediction Using Machine Learning

    Fake News Detection with Machine Learning

    Amazon Echo Reviews Sentiment Analysis Using NLP

    XG-Boost 101: Used Cars Price Prediction

    Cifar-10 Image Classification with Keras and Tensorflow 2.0

    Mastering Data Analysis with Pandas: Learning Path Part 3

    Python for Data Visualization: Matplotlib & Seaborn

    Medical Insurance Premium Prediction with Machine Learning

    Master Data Analysis with Pandas: Learning Path 1 (Enhanced)

    Unsupervised Machine Learning for Customer Market Segmentation

    English/French Translator: Long Short Term Memory Networks

    K-Means Clustering 101: World Happiness Report

    Mastering Data Analysis with Pandas: Learning Path Part 4

    Machine Learning for Kyphosis Disease Classification

    Emotion AI: Facial Key-points Detection

    Fashion Classification with Deep Learning for Beginners

    Titanic Survival Prediction Using Machine Learning

    Deep Learning for Real Estate Price Prediction

    Python 101: Develop Your First Python Program

    Covid-19 Cases Forecasting Using Fbprophet

    Transfer Learning for Food Classification

    Machine/Deep Learning for Mining Quality Prediction-Enhanced

    Fake Instagram Profile Detector

    Machine Learning for Telecom Customers Churn Prediction

    Employee Attrition Prediction Using Machine Learning

    Mastering Data Analysis with Pandas: Learning Path Part 2

    Crash Course on Interactive Data Visualization with Plotly

    Traffic Sign Classification Using Deep Learning in Python/Keras

    Facial Expression Classification Using Residual Neural Nets

    University Admission Prediction Using Multiple Linear Regression

    Bike Rental Sharing Demand Prediction with Machine Learning

    Python for Data Analysis: Pandas & NumPy

    Diabetes Disease Detection with XG-Boost and Neural Networks

    Predict Ad Clicks Using Logistic Regression and XG-Boost

    Naive Bayes 101: Resume Selection with Machine Learning

    AI-Powered Chest Disease Detection and Classification

    Interactive Statistical Data Visualization 101

    Python for Data Visualization:Matplotlib & Seaborn(Enhanced)

    Mining Quality Prediction Using Machine & Deep Learning

    Logistic Regression 101: US Household Income Classification

    Bank Loan Approval Prediction With Artificial Neural Nets

    Mastering Data Analysis with Pandas: Learning Path Part 5

    Explainable AI: Scene Classification and GradCam Visualization

    Cervical Cancer Risk Prediction Using Machine Learning

    Predict Future Product Prices Using Facebook Prophet

    Simple Linear Regression for the Absolute Beginner

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder