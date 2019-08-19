Ryan Ahmed is a professor who is passionate about education and technology. Ryan holds a Ph.D. degree in Mechanical Engineering from McMaster* University, with focus on Mechatronics and Electric Vehicle (EV) control. He also received a Master’s of Applied Science degree from McMaster, with focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and fault detection and an MBA in Finance from the DeGroote School of Business. Ryan held several engineering positions at Fortune 500 companies globally such as Samsung America and Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Canada. Ryan has taught several courses on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics to over 70,000+ students globally. He has over 25 published journal and conference research papers on state estimation, AI, Machine learning, battery modeling and EV controls. He is the co-recipient of the best paper award at the IEEE Transportation Electrification Conference and Expo (iTEC 2012) in Detroit, MI, USA.