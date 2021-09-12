LA
Sep 11, 2021
I liked the concise (not replete) course delivery. I would suggest thought that the exercises be conducted using Colab instead of the built-in Ryder.
NS
Feb 23, 2021
Great instructor and project. The third one with this instructor, will definitely be taking more.
By Mustak A•
Apr 17, 2021
In one word superb overview and explanation.And I loved mini challenges idea
By Tania G•
Jan 27, 2022
It is so useful and very well structured and explained.
By Daisy L•
Jul 9, 2021
Very clear, but also very surface-level
By Georgi S•
Aug 12, 2021
War sehr gut!
By SABA A•
Feb 27, 2022
Awesome
By Parag•
Feb 10, 2022
First: Please know that this project does NOT have a resource section where you can download what you have done - so - you need to copy paste the code for reference (or you can always come back and revisit later if you have a subscription).
This course is too basic - but gives you a good idea of what to do. Seaborn and 3D plot is just brushed at the surface - so if you are here for these - better read the contents section.
I wanted to understand how to make surface maps and contour maps - but these were hardly touched.
Instructor is good and has clear pronunciation - so please do not take this review as any point towards the instructor. The structure is very basic - but it is a breat place to begin if someone is new to graphs.