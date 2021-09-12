Chevron Left
Back to Python for Data Visualization: Matplotlib & Seaborn

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Python for Data Visualization: Matplotlib & Seaborn by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
19 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

In this hands-on project, we will understand the fundamentals of data visualization with Python and leverage the power of two important python libraries known as Matplotlib and seaborn. We will learn how to generate line plots, scatterplots, histograms, distribution plot, 3D plots, pie charts, pair plots, countplots and many more! Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

LA

Sep 11, 2021

I liked the concise (not replete) course delivery. I would suggest thought that the exercises be conducted using Colab instead of the built-in Ryder.

NS

Feb 23, 2021

Great instructor and project. The third one with this instructor, will definitely be taking more.

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Python for Data Visualization: Matplotlib & Seaborn

By lee a

Sep 12, 2021

I liked the concise (not replete) course delivery. I would suggest thought that the exercises be conducted using Colab instead of the built-in Ryder.

By Nicholas S

Feb 24, 2021

Great instructor and project. The third one with this instructor, will definitely be taking more.

By Mustak A

Apr 17, 2021

In one word superb overview and explanation.And I loved mini challenges idea

By Tania G

Jan 27, 2022

It is so useful and very well structured and explained.

By Daisy L

Jul 9, 2021

Very clear, but also very surface-level

By Georgi S

Aug 12, 2021

War sehr gut!

By SABA A

Feb 27, 2022

Awesome

By Parag

Feb 10, 2022

F​irst: Please know that this project does NOT have a resource section where you can download what you have done - so - you need to copy paste the code for reference (or you can always come back and revisit later if you have a subscription).

T​his course is too basic - but gives you a good idea of what to do. Seaborn and 3D plot is just brushed at the surface - so if you are here for these - better read the contents section.

I​ wanted to understand how to make surface maps and contour maps - but these were hardly touched.

I​nstructor is good and has clear pronunciation - so please do not take this review as any point towards the instructor. The structure is very basic - but it is a breat place to begin if someone is new to graphs.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder