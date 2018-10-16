About this Course

627,678 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe Python data acquisition and analysis techniques.

  • Analyze Python data using a dataset.

  • Identify three Python libraries and describe their uses.

  • Read data using Python's Pandas package.

Skills you will gain

  • Predictive Modelling
  • Python Programming
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Model Selection
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(26,959 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Importing Datasets

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Data Wrangling

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Exploratory Data Analysis

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Model Development

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DATA ANALYSIS WITH PYTHON

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder