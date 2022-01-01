- Data Science
- Python Programming
- Data Analysis
- Pandas
- Numpy
- Ipython
- Predictive Modelling
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Model Selection
- Data Virtualization
- Plotly
- Matplotlib
Applied Data Science Specialization
Get hands-on skills for a career in data science. Learn Python, analyze and visualize data. Apply your skills to data science and machine learning.
Offered By
What you will learn
Develop an understanding of Python fundamentals
Gain practical Python skills and apply them to data analysis
Communicate data insights effectively through data visualizations
Create a project demonstrating your understanding of applied data science techniques and tools
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Complete hands-on labs and projects in the IBM Cloud by applying your newly acquired skills and knowledge throughout the Specialization. Projects include creating a random album generator, building a machine learning model, and analyzing geospatial data.
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Python for Data Science, AI & Development
Kickstart your learning of Python for data science, as well as programming in general, with this beginner-friendly introduction to Python. Python is one of the world’s most popular programming languages, and there has never been greater demand for professionals with the ability to apply Python fundamentals to drive business solutions across industries.
Python Project for Data Science
This mini-course is intended to for you to demonstrate foundational Python skills for working with data. The completion of this course involves working on a hands-on project where you will develop a simple dashboard using Python.
Data Analysis with Python
Learn how to analyze data using Python. This course will take you from the basics of Python to exploring many different types of data. You will learn how to prepare data for analysis, perform simple statistical analysis, create meaningful data visualizations, predict future trends from data, and more!
Data Visualization with Python
"A picture is worth a thousand words". We are all familiar with this expression. It especially applies when trying to explain the insight obtained from the analysis of increasingly large datasets. Data visualization plays an essential role in the representation of both small and large-scale data.
Instructors
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How can I earn my IBM Badge?
What is data science?
What are some examples of careers in data science?
How long does it take to complete this Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.