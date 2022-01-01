About this Specialization

13,839 recent views
This action-packed Specialization is for data science enthusiasts who want to acquire practical skills for real world data problems. If you’re interested in pursuing a career in data science, and already have foundational skills or have completed the Introduction to Data Science Specialization, this program is for you! This 4-course Specialization will give you the tools you need to analyze data and make data driven business decisions leveraging computer science and statistical analysis. You will learn Python–no prior programming knowledge necessary–and discover methods of data analysis and data visualization. You’ll utilize tools used by real data scientists like Numpy and Pandas, practice predictive modeling and model selection, and learn how to tell a compelling story with data to drive decision making. Through guided lectures, labs, and projects in the IBM Cloud, you’ll get hands-on experience tackling interesting data problems from start to finish. Take this Specialization to solidify your Python and data science skills before diving deeper into big data, AI, and deep learning. In addition to earning a Specialization completion certificate from Coursera, you’ll also receive a digital badge from IBM recognizing you as a specialist in applied data science. This Specialization can also be applied toward the IBM Data Science Professional Certificate.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Python for Data Science, AI & Development

4.6
stars
26,333 ratings
4,410 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Python Project for Data Science

4.5
stars
1,947 ratings
356 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Data Analysis with Python

4.7
stars
14,945 ratings
2,247 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Data Visualization with Python

4.5
stars
10,096 ratings
1,528 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder