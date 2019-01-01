Profile

Saishruthi Swaminathan is a data scientist and developer advocate in the IBM CODAIT team whose main focus is to democratize data and AI through open source technologies. She has a Masters in Electrical Engineering specializing in Data Science and a Bachelor degree in Electronics and Instrumentation. Her passion is to dive deep into the ocean of data, extract insights, and use AI for social good. Previously, she was working as a Software Developer. On a mission to spread the knowledge and experience, she acquired in her learning process. She also leads the education for rural children initiative and organizing meetups focussing on women empowerment.

Data Visualization with Python

Data Visualization with R

