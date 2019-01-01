Saishruthi Swaminathan is a data scientist and developer advocate in the IBM CODAIT team whose main focus is to democratize data and AI through open source technologies. She has a Masters in Electrical Engineering specializing in Data Science and a Bachelor degree in Electronics and Instrumentation. Her passion is to dive deep into the ocean of data, extract insights, and use AI for social good. Previously, she was working as a Software Developer. On a mission to spread the knowledge and experience, she acquired in her learning process. She also leads the education for rural children initiative and organizing meetups focussing on women empowerment.