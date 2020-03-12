About this Course

What you will learn

  • Describe the importance of data visualization.

  • Relate the history of Matplotlib and its architecture.

  • Apply Matplotlib to create plots using Jupyter notebooks.

  • Discover how to read CSV files into a Pandas DataFrame; process and manipulate the data in the DataFrame; and generate line plots using Matplotlib.

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Data Virtualization
  • Plotly
  • Matplotlib
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Data Visualization Tools

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Basic and Specialized Visualization Tools

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Advanced Visualizations and Geospatial Data

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Creating Dashboards with Plotly and Dash

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes

