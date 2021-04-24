About this Course

168,970 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 9 of 9 in the
IBM Data Analyst
Intermediate Level

It is highly recommend that you have completed all of the courses in the IBM Data Analyst Professional Certificate prior to starting this course.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Microsoft Excel
  • Data Analysis
  • SQL and RDBMS
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Dashboard
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 9 of 9 in the
IBM Data Analyst
Intermediate Level

It is highly recommend that you have completed all of the courses in the IBM Data Analyst Professional Certificate prior to starting this course.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up91%(1,187 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Data Collection

8 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Data Wrangling

2 hours to complete
7 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Exploratory Data Analysis

2 hours to complete
5 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Data Visualization

2 hours to complete
10 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM IBM DATA ANALYST CAPSTONE PROJECT

View all reviews

About the IBM Data Analyst Professional Certificate

IBM Data Analyst

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder