In this course you will apply various Data Analytics skills and techniques that you have learned as part of the previous courses in the IBM Data Analyst Professional Certificate. You will assume the role of an Associate Data Analyst who has recently joined the organization and be presented with a business challenge that requires data analysis to be performed on real-world datasets.
It is highly recommend that you have completed all of the courses in the IBM Data Analyst Professional Certificate prior to starting this course.
- Microsoft Excel
- Data Analysis
- SQL and RDBMS
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Dashboard
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Data Collection
Data Collection is the first step in solving any analysis problem and can be collected in many formats and from many sources. In the first module of the Capstone, we will collect data by scraping the internet and using web APIs.
Data Wrangling
In this module, you will be focusing on the cleaning of your dataset with various techniques. With these techniques you will be identifying duplicate rows, finding missing values, and normalizing the data.
Exploratory Data Analysis
In this module, begin working with the cleaned dataset from the previous module. You will now begin to analyze the dataset to find the distribution of data, presence of outliers and the correlation between different columns.
Data Visualization
In module 4 of the Capstone, you will be required to create visualizations using the developer survey data. The visualizations you create should highlight the distribution of data, relationships between data, the composition of data, and comparison of data.
- 5 stars75%
- 4 stars17.20%
- 3 stars4.80%
- 2 stars1%
- 1 star2%
Course was excellent! Enjoyed the final project and being able to work with authentic data that helps understand IT career trends.
Great. I practiced data visualization on IBM's Cognos Analytics software. It's a great piece of software. I then learned how to make a presentation to present the results of the analysis.
Was pretty fun working on all the assignments & making the presentation.
Good Course with all real time experience thanks Coursera and IBM.
Gain the job-ready skills for an entry-level data analyst role through this eight-course Professional Certificate from IBM and position yourself competitively in the thriving job market for data analysts, which will see a 20% growth until 2028 (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics).
