SL
Nov 7, 2021
This is a great course. I learned so much about data science. I appreciate all the help I received. I would not have finished the course without the help of my fellow students and the staff. Thank you
TT
Sep 26, 2021
Great. I practiced data visualization on IBM's Cognos Analytics software. It's a great piece of software. I then learned how to make a presentation to present the results of the analysis.
By Raghvendra K•
Dec 28, 2020
I learned so much from this course about Data analysis Process. I gain skills Like, Python Language and Libraries, SQL, Advance excel and Data visualization tools. I got job a junior level data analyst job.
By Liliya T•
May 17, 2021
The course is good, thank you. But I have some recommendations to the final assignment (presentation). The task is not clear, it is very difficult to understand what exactly we should do. Do we need to use all data of the Stack Overflow’s annual Developer Survey or just only technology trends? And in submission section there are questions and its not clear if we need to put all information from the slides there or just write -"Yes", 'No'. I think authors should write better instruction for assignment. And you should mention that grades depend on the number of findings/conclusions/results in the presentation.
By Keynon K•
Mar 25, 2021
This course was filled with things we did not previously cover in other modules, and then had very little or no correlation to the final capstone. The final capstone project assignment itself was great, but the labs and quizzes leading up to it felt like a large waste of time.
By Marcos L•
Jun 1, 2021
The instructors are pretty boring, however, even though the course has good content, the resources are buggy, there are too many mistakes in the assessments and not even IBM recognizes the course.
You might as well learn via youtube
By Lyle W•
Apr 7, 2021
The skills and tools taught are interesting and useful, and it's rewarding to build your own project within the guiding structure of the course. That said, the curriculum was often vague, requiring considerable time just to divine what was being asked for. Support from the teaching staff in the forums seemed inconsistent, with many questions receiving unhelpful responses and some simply ignored. Of course, struggling with the material pushes you to develop a deeper understanding of it, and the open-endedness is good practice for real-world problems. Ultimately, I was able to figure it out, but I think a few corrections and clarifications would improve the curriculum.
By Kenneth C•
Mar 8, 2021
This course was exceptional and I was able to complete it and obtain my professional IBM Data Analyst Certificate ..
Kudos to all tutors who have helped in making me understand more and more concept around Data....
By Donald S•
Jun 10, 2021
IBM software bugs out way too often and renders some of the course material impossible to complete until their system repairs itself.
By MAURICIO C•
Dec 11, 2020
This was not an easy learning, the student must been do a hard work and high comprehension about data contains, its normalization, determinate the objetives of value , aplicar filtros, and do all the necessary in order to obtain to present outstanding results through work of final presentation. I feel that in this training I have achieved a great goal with this learning.
By Muhammad S•
May 24, 2021
Overall this bundle of courses is one of the best to start learning data analysis, it's well structured and designed. A lot of self-learning too and not everything is given to you on a platter which is good. All components of this course together can give you sufficient skills to start an entry-level role or your own project
By K C•
Feb 12, 2021
For me, this capstone project taught me and understand the whole process from the beginning until the ending process of data analysis with another previous courses. Now I know what I need to keep working on and improving.
By S L•
Nov 8, 2021
By igor s•
Nov 19, 2021
This specialization was on the top of my all courses. So many different choices for trying to learn data analysis: sql, python, excel, etc. Everything thoroughly explained. Just thank you again.
By Hichem D•
Dec 27, 2020
this course was a very good opportunity to practice almost all the materials studied in this specialization.
taking the role of an associative data analyst was very helping
By Ricardo S•
Jan 5, 2021
Excellent Course, each lesson has good pace and a good ration of theory and practice
By Robert S•
Apr 26, 2022
First five weeks are great, a good hands-on exercise on everything except the process of researching (since we're handed all necessary data in links throughout the course), which is often outside our purview anyway. One notable exception is the process of saving CSV and XLSX files in the week 1 labs on APIs and webscraping (the Github job and salary data we need to use in the final Powerpoint). A tutorial lab or section DESPERATELY needs to be added teaching us how to access these files after saving them -- the process involves setting up project access tokens and a cloud storage object, then importing a special IBM cloud library allowing one to save the files as accessible data assets, but this information is difficult to find online. It should really be laid out in a lab, both for the final project and to let us test the files we made at the time we make them.
Week 6, the Powerpoint, isn't great. There's been a lot of technical education on the processes of data cleaning and everything of that nature across these nine courses, but very little in terms of what conclusions one might draw from this data. I think the certificate could use a course on this sort of actual analysis featuring examples of some of the conclusions we might draw from other datasets, or even a couple freebies at the start of this project just to point people in the right direction. When it came to coming up with innovative ideas about the data, I found myself coming up with a bunch and wondering if they were "innovative" enough; like whether simply laying out the rankings on a particular bar chart was sufficient for a "finding" point, or whether future predictions about rankings were sufficient for an implication. Grade-wise I did fine, I just think a bit of practice earlier would help us not be stumbling around so much on the final presentation.
By Lisa S•
Dec 22, 2021
I love completing visualisations of data. It's what attracted me to data science as a career swap. However, this course (it means well) is broken in a lot of places, which resulted in me spending as much time on the forums in the Capstone as I did on the course material. I would take 4 weeks of interpreting visualizations before another "course unavailable" or "Watson environment unresponsive" challenge. I appreciate everyone's efforts and input in to this course, thank you. I would not recommend it unless you have extra waiting time and a solid background in Python, Cognos and APIs.
By Benedikt F•
Jan 19, 2022
There are many errors in this course. I even had to guess one of the multiple choice tests because the previous section this test was based was officialle under maintenance.
Also there are several spelling mistakes in the material.
By Abdallah B•
Mar 3, 2022
the modules are poorly related to each other
By Trà T•
Sep 27, 2021
By Md M H•
Jul 13, 2021
I love its video and reading materials, thank you all for making such course, i can definitely make a career out of it, i just recommend you all to give you time in this course.
By Tracy S•
Aug 8, 2021
Course was excellent! Enjoyed the final project and being able to work with authentic data that helps understand IT career trends.
By Sairah N•
Mar 19, 2022
Amazing course
very helpful for those who needs to polish their skills and trying to landing their career in field of Data
By Rafael U•
Sep 6, 2021
I consider that the Capstone project is well designed. It is challenging to complete, making it rewarding. Thank you.
By IAM R•
Jun 21, 2021
The course is great and the tools used in this course are those widely used by data analysts in real life.
By Himanshu N•
Dec 6, 2021
Great hands on experience with IBM Cognos Analytics. Learnt how to create beautiful Dashboards