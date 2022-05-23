About this Course

19,959 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 13 of 13 in the
IBM Data Engineering
Beginner Level

Computer and IT literacy.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Demonstrate proficiency in skills required for an entry-level data engineering role.

  • Design and implement various concepts and components in the data engineering lifecycle such as data repositories.

  • Showcase working knowledge with relational databases, NoSQL data stores, big data engines, data warehouses, and data pipelines.

  • Apply skills in Linux shell scripting, SQL, and Python programming languages to Data Engineering problems.

Skills you will gain

  • Relational Databases
  • Python Programming
  • NoSQL
  • Data Pipelines
  • SQL
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 13 of 13 in the
IBM Data Engineering
Beginner Level

Computer and IT literacy.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Data Platform Architecture and OLTP Database

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Querying Data in NoSQL Databases

1 hour to complete
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Build a Data Warehouse

3 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Data Analytics

2 hours to complete

About the IBM Data Engineering Professional Certificate

IBM Data Engineering

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder