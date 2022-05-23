In this course you will apply a variety of data engineering skills and techniques you have learned as part of the previous courses in the IBM Data Engineering Professional Certificate. You will assume the role of a Junior Data Engineer who has recently joined the organization and be presented with a real-world use case that requires a data engineering solution.
Computer and IT literacy.
Demonstrate proficiency in skills required for an entry-level data engineering role.
Design and implement various concepts and components in the data engineering lifecycle such as data repositories.
Showcase working knowledge with relational databases, NoSQL data stores, big data engines, data warehouses, and data pipelines.
Apply skills in Linux shell scripting, SQL, and Python programming languages to Data Engineering problems.
- Relational Databases
- Python Programming
- NoSQL
- Data Pipelines
- SQL
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Data Platform Architecture and OLTP Database
In this module, you will design a data platform that uses MySQL as an OLTP database. You will be using MySQL to store the OLTP data.
Querying Data in NoSQL Databases
In this module, you will design a data platform that uses MongoDB as a NoSQL database. You will use MongoDB to store the e-commerce catalog data.
Build a Data Warehouse
In this module you will design and implement a data warehouse and you will then generate reports from the data in the data warehouse.
Data Analytics
In this module, you will assume the role of a data engineer at an e-commerce company. Your company has finished setting up a data warehouse. Now you are assigned the responsibility to design a reporting dashboard that reflects the key metrics of the business.
This Professional Certificate is for anyone who wants to develop job-ready skills, tools, and a portfolio for an entry-level data engineer position. Throughout the self-paced online courses, you will immerse yourself in the role of a data engineer and acquire the essential skills you need to work with a range of tools and databases to design, deploy, and manage structured and unstructured data.
