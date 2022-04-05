Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Engineering Capstone Project by IBM

4.3
stars
17 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

In this course you will apply a variety of data engineering skills and techniques you have learned as part of the previous courses in the IBM Data Engineering Professional Certificate. You will assume the role of a Junior Data Engineer who has recently joined the organization and be presented with a real-world use case that requires a data engineering solution....
By Romayne W

Apr 5, 2022

Very hands on and informative

By Carlos L

Apr 27, 2022

Labs did not work or were painfully slow.

By Высиканцев А А

Mar 5, 2022

Not issued the final certificate

