About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Course 8 of 8 in the
IBM Data Warehouse Engineer Professional Certificate
Intermediate Level

Computer and IT literacy

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Demonstrate proficiency in skills required for an entry-level data warehouse engineering role.

  • Design and implement various concepts and components in the data warehouse engineering lifecycle such as data repositories.

  • Showcase working knowledge with relational databases, data warehouses, and data pipelines.

Skills you will gain

  • OLTP Databases
  • Data Warehousing
  • Relational Database
  • Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
  • Data Pipelines
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Course 8 of 8 in the
IBM Data Warehouse Engineer Professional Certificate
Intermediate Level

Computer and IT literacy

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Data Platform Architecture and OLTP Database

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min)
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Build a Data Warehouse

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Data Analytics

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
Week4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

ETL & Data Pipelines

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the IBM Data Warehouse Engineer Professional Certificate

IBM Data Warehouse Engineer

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder