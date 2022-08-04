In this course you will apply a variety of data warehouse engineering skills and techniques you have learned as part of the previous courses in the IBM Data Warehouse Engineer Professional Certificate. You will assume the role of a Junior Data Engineer who has recently joined the organization and be presented with a real-world use case that requires a data warehouse engineering solution.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Computer and IT literacy
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Demonstrate proficiency in skills required for an entry-level data warehouse engineering role.
Design and implement various concepts and components in the data warehouse engineering lifecycle such as data repositories.
Showcase working knowledge with relational databases, data warehouses, and data pipelines.
Skills you will gain
- OLTP Databases
- Data Warehousing
- Relational Database
- Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
- Data Pipelines
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Data Platform Architecture and OLTP Database
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min)
3 hours to complete
Build a Data Warehouse
3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
2 hours to complete
Data Analytics
2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
2 hours to complete
ETL & Data Pipelines
2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
