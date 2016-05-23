About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Warehousing
  • Microstrategy
  • Data Warehouse
  • SQL
Course 5 of 5 in the
Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructors

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Overview

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 10 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Data Warehouse Design

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Data Integration

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Analytical Queries and Summary Data Management

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence Specialization

Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence

