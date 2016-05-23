The capstone course, Design and Build a Data Warehouse for Business Intelligence Implementation, features a real-world case study that integrates your learning across all courses in the specialization. In response to business requirements presented in a case study, you’ll design and build a small data warehouse, create data integration workflows to refresh the warehouse, write SQL statements to support analytical and summary query requirements, and use the MicroStrategy business intelligence platform to create dashboards and visualizations.
- Data Warehousing
- Microstrategy
- Data Warehouse
- SQL
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview
Module 1 introduces the objectives and topics in the course and provides background on the case and software requirements. The capstone course is organized around a realistic case study based on the business situation faced by CPI Card Group in 2015.
Data Warehouse Design
Module 2 presents the requirements of the first part of the case study involving data warehouse design. To provide a context for the case study, you can listen to an executive interview with a CPI Card Group executive.
Data Integration
Module 3 presents requirements for the second part of the case study involving data integration. To provide a context for the case study, you can listen to executive interviews with executives from CPI Card Group, First Bank, and Pinnacol Assurance.
Analytical Queries and Summary Data Management
Module 4 presents requirements for the third part of the case study involving analytical queries and summary data management.
About the Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence Specialization
Evaluate business needs, design a data warehouse, and integrate and visualize data using dashboards and visual analytics.
