Jahangir Karimi received the Ph.D. degree in management information systems from the University of Arizona. He serves as the discipline director for Information Systems Program at the Business School, University of Colorado Denver. His research interests include disruptive innovations, digital innovations, digitization, digital Infrastructure, digitally enabled business transformation and new business models, ERP implementation, and corporate and strategic entrepreneurship. He has published in MIS Quarterly, Information Systems Research, Communications of the ACM, Journal of Management Information Systems, IEEE Transactions on Software Engineering, IEEE Transactions on Engineering Management, Decision Sciences, Journal of Systems and Software, Information and Software Technology, Concurrency Practice and Experience, and several books. He is on the editorial board of International Journal of Electronic Commerce. Dr. Karimi is member of the Association for Information Systems.