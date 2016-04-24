About this Course

22,123 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence Specialization
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Business Intelligence
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Microstrategy
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence Specialization
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up90%(2,246 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Decision Making and Decision Support Systems

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 21 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Business Intelligence Concepts and Platform Capabilities

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min), 12 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Data Visualization and Dashboard Design

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 14 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Business Performance Management Systems

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 49 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE CONCEPTS, TOOLS, AND APPLICATIONS

View all reviews

About the Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence Specialization

Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder