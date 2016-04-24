This is the fourth course in the Data Warehouse for Business Intelligence specialization. Ideally, the courses should be taken in sequence. In this course, you will gain the knowledge and skills for using data warehouses for business intelligence purposes and for working as a business intelligence developer. You’ll have the opportunity to work with large data sets in a data warehouse environment and will learn the use of MicroStrategy's Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) and Visualization capabilities to create visualizations and dashboards.
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Decision Making and Decision Support Systems
Module 1 explains the role of computerized support for decision making and its importance. It starts by identifying the different types of decisions managers face, and the process through which they make decisions. It then focuses on decision-making styles, the four stages of Simon’s decision-making process, and common strategies and approaches of decision makers. In the next two lessons, you will learn the role of Decision Support Systems (DSS), understand its main components, the various DSS types and classification, and how DSS have changed over time. Finally, in lesson 4, we focus on how DSS supports each phase of decision making and summarize the evolution of DSS applications, and on how they have changed over time. I recommend that you go to Ready Made DSS sites and use some of DSS that are listed for various types of decisions. You will need to install MicroStrategy Desktop to analyze three stand-alone offline dashboards in a peer-evaluated exercise.
Business Intelligence Concepts and Platform Capabilities
Now that you understand the conceptual foundation of decision making and DSS, in module 2 we start by defining business intelligence (BI), BI architecture, and its components, and relate them to DSS. In lesson 2, you will learn the main components of BI platforms, their capabilities, and understand the competitive landscape of BI platforms. In lesson 3, you will learn the building blocks of business reports, the types of business reports, and the components and structure of business reporting systems. Finally, in lesson 4, you will learn different types of OLAP and their applications and comprehend the differences between OLAP and OLTP. You will need to use MicroStrategy Desktop to create effective and compelling data visualizations to analyze data and acquire insights into business practices in a peer-evaluated exercise.
Data Visualization and Dashboard Design
This module continues on the top job responsibilities of BI analysts by focusing on creating data visualizations and dashboards. You will first learn the importance of data visualization and different types of data that can be visually represented. You will then learn about the types of basic and composite charts. This will help you to determine which visualization is most effective to display data for a given data set and to identify best practices for designing data visualizations. In lesson 3, you will learn the common characteristics of a dashboard, the types of dashboards, and the list attributes of metrics usually included in dashboards. Finally, in lesson 4, you will learn the guidelines for designing dashboard and the common pitfalls of dashboard design. You will need to use MicroStrategy Desktop Visual Insight to design a dashboard for a Financial Services company in a peer-evaluated exercise.
Business Performance Management Systems
This module focuses on how BI is used for Business Performance Management (BPM). You will learn the main components of BPM as well as the four phases of BPM cycle and how organizations typically deploy BPM. In lesson 2, you will learn the purpose of Performance Measurement System and how organizations need to define the key performance indicators (KPIs) for their performance management system. In lesson 3, you will learn the four balanced scorecards perspectives and the differences between dashboards and scorecards. You will also be able to compare and contrast the benefits of using balanced scorecard versus using Six Sigma in a performance measurement system. Finally, in lesson 4, you will learn the role of visual and business analytics (BA) in BI and how various forms of BA are supported in practice. At the end of the module, you will apply these concepts to create a dashboard, blend it with external datasets, and explore various visualization capabilities to find insights faster in a peer-evaluated exercise.
Great Lecture delivery, and really clear assignment instructions, also lots of useful references where you can go learn more or use at work
Course is useful and informative in general. Assignments need to be more thinking dependent not so directed and guided like that. However, the final assignment was very good.
This was a fun course, but too short in my opinion. It would have been better if there were more assignments that didn't have step by step instructions, so that we can learn by doing more efficiently.
Very good course , with very explanatory and additional material. Deep diving with exercises and especially the last assignment where total understanding was required in order to fulfil it.
About the Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence Specialization
Evaluate business needs, design a data warehouse, and integrate and visualize data using dashboards and visual analytics.
