About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence Specialization
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Warehousing
  • Materialized View
  • Data Warehouse
  • SQL
Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

DBMS Extensions and Example Data Warehouses

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 44 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

SQL Subtotal Operators

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 39 min), 12 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

SQL Analytic Functions

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 59 min), 12 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Materialized View Processing and Design

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 54 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes

