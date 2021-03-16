DD
Jun 27, 2016
Awesome content ,very well drafted and explained course content. I am thankful to the coursera team, who has discovered such kind of really good course and specialization.
SV
Apr 17, 2016
Excellent Contents for concepts explained with sample queries and assignments. It is really amazing to go thru all the new concepts within such a short time frame.
By Maria B•
Mar 16, 2021
This course steps up from course 1 to teach advanced SQL programming. You'll learn to query databases with CUBE, ROLLUP, RANK, GROUPING SETS operators and analytical functions. No schemas like in the previous course 2, only SQL. It is taught by Professor Mannino who is very engaging as a lecturer showing up his sense of humour every time he says 'lets continue our fun with { subt..otals, etc} at the beginning of some videos in this course. The material requires more time to learn and so a weeks content here often means a week content rather than a day of work like with some other Coursera courses that I have studied. I did this course with PostgreSQL, as it includes both PostgreSQL and Oracle code. I recommend this course to those who want to deepen their knowledge of SQL queries.
By Matthew L•
Sep 16, 2017
Enjoyable course - Professor Mannino has an excellent vision for periodically reviewing, repeating, then extending to new concepts, which is the right way to build skill. This course features subtotals and analytic functions in SQL, and query rewriting using materialized views. I am now at the point I have a lot of confidence with Oracle 12c and query capability. The problems are the right balance of meaningful challenge and skill building while still being able to complete them on evenings and weekends. In addition, the course delivers an understanding of context, technologies and platforms from which BI is created with trade-offs and policy important to commercial enterprise.
By Robert L J•
Mar 5, 2016
Yet again, professor Michael Mannino presents a very well prepared course that achieves optimal results in limited time. in this course, he ties everything together from the first two courses and gives good practice with real world requirements.
just putting these courses on my CV helped me to get my first job with Data Warehouses. and then i found myself well prepared for the challenges of my new job. THANK YOU!
By Matheus Z•
Dec 5, 2017
Good course, helpful to understand SQL analytic functions and usage of materialized views. Explanations on big data and data governance are just a brief introduction. The assignments are rather simple to complete.
By DevendraMehra•
Jun 28, 2016
By Samresh V•
Apr 17, 2016
By Syed U A•
Nov 10, 2019
Great Course for learning for materialized views using business intelligence concepts. Assignments and quiz also helps us to learn a lot.
By Tan M J Z•
Dec 31, 2021
This course integrates concepts and practice from the first two courses and it is adequately challenging! Thanks, Prof Mannino!
By Ernesto K•
Feb 6, 2016
This is another very good and useful, hands-on course. I am looking forward to Course 4 in the Specialization.
By Yadder A•
Jun 14, 2016
It was amazing, I am satisfied with all the knowledges I had acquired. Congratulations to Michael Mannino.
By Shivam S•
Jun 22, 2017
A Bit Tricky Yet Enjoyable Session.... Learn a lot with fun. This one is a lot more interesting course
By Ken M•
Feb 19, 2018
Really like the way you can check and refine your assignment answers by taking the quiz a few times.
By Olaniyi B•
Jan 5, 2021
Great course about using SQL in an advance level to support relational database for data warehouse.
By Justin K•
Jun 6, 2020
This course is a lot of fun and informative. I learned more about SQL than I thought I would.
By Petrov A Y•
Dec 24, 2017
I learned a lot new from the course. It contains detailed explanations of all topics. Thanks.
By Arlindo N•
May 30, 2016
This course was very exciting, a little bit difficult, but interesting. Thank Professor
By Felix M•
Nov 1, 2017
A great hands on course taught by an experienced instructor in a very interactive way.
By Matthew D•
Apr 12, 2017
I loved the SQL lessons in this course. There were lots of examples to practice.
By Mauricio Q•
Apr 27, 2016
Great course. It helped me to expland my knwoledge in query structure.
By Ronald M G S•
May 28, 2020
The most important topics are covered in a clear and organized way
By Maximilian M•
Jun 22, 2018
excellent course. the professor coveys core concepts to the point.
By Abhijit D•
Jun 11, 2016
Excellent Lessons taught by Prof. Maninho. Big Thanks.
By Dmitry A•
Aug 21, 2021
Very helpful knowledge and tools, thanks!
By BENSON E A•
Mar 26, 2019
The instructor provide the materials well
By Prasant k n•
Dec 9, 2016
excellent course content and structure