My involvement with database technology and education spans more than 35 years in academic positions, research, and consulting. I have been a faculty member at the University of Florida, University of Texas at Austin, and University of Washington before joining the Business School at the University of Colorado Denver. My work in this specialization is a culmination of teaching data warehouse development for 15 years along with writing a supporting textbook and conducting research projects. In my teaching, It is my pleasure and privilege to share my excitement and extensive background to help you embark on an adventure towards a rewarding and challenging career as a data warehouse or business intelligence professional.