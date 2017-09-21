About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 36 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Database (DB) Design
  • Entity–Relationship (E-R) Model
  • Database (DBMS)
  • SQL
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Introduction

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 6 readings
3 hours to complete

Introduction to Databases and DBMSs

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 49 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Relational Data Model and the CREATE TABLE Statement

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Basic Query Formulation with SQL

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 46 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Extended Query Formulation with SQL

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 53 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Notation for Entity Relationship Diagrams

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

ERD Rules and Problem Solving

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 58 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz

