Database Management Essentials provides the foundation you need for a career in database development, data warehousing, or business intelligence, as well as for the entire Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence specialization. In this course, you will create relational databases, write SQL statements to extract information to satisfy business reporting requests, create entity relationship diagrams (ERDs) to design databases, and analyze table designs for excessive redundancy. As you develop these skills, you will use either Oracle, MySQL, or PostgreSQL to execute SQL statements and a database diagramming tool such as the ER Assistant or Visual Paradigm to create ERDs. We’ve designed this course to ensure a common foundation for specialization learners. Everyone taking the course can jump right in with writing SQL statements in Oracle, MySQL, or PostgreSQL.
- Database (DB) Design
- Entity–Relationship (E-R) Model
- Database (DBMS)
- SQL
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Course Introduction
Module 1 provides the context for Database Management Essentials. When you’re done, you’ll understand the objectives for the course and know what topics and assignments to expect. Keeping these course objectives in mind will help you succeed throughout the course! You should read about the database software requirements in the last lesson of module 1. I recommend that you try to install the DBMS software this week before assignments begin in week 2.
Introduction to Databases and DBMSs
We’ll launch into an exploration of databases and database technology and their impact on organizations in Module 2. We’ll investigate database characteristics, database technology features, including non-procedural access, two key processing environments, and an evolution of the database software industry. This short informational module will ensure that we all have the same background and context, which is critical for success in the later modules that emphasize details and hands-on skills.
Relational Data Model and the CREATE TABLE Statement
Now that you have the informational context for database features and environments, you’ll start building! In this module, you’ll learn relational data model terminology, integrity rules, and the CREATE TABLE statement. You’ll apply what you’ve learned in practice and graded problems using a database management system (DBMS), either Oracle, MySQL, or PostgreSQL, creating tables using the SQL CREATE TABLE statement and populating your tables using given SQL INSERT statements.
Basic Query Formulation with SQL
This module is all about acquiring query formulation skills. Now that you know the relational data model and have basic skills with the CREATE TABLE statement, we can cover basic syntax of the SQL SELECT statement and the join operator for combining tables. SELECT statement examples are presented for single table conditions, join operations, and grouping operations. You’ll practice writing simple SELECT statements using the tables that you created in the assignment for module 3.
Extended Query Formulation with SQL
Now that you can identify and use the SELECT statement and the join operator, you’ll extend your problem solving skills in this module so you can gain confidence on more complex queries. You will work on retrieval problems with multiple tables and grouping. In addition, you’ll learn to use the UNION operator in the SQL SELECT statement and write SQL modification statements.
Notation for Entity Relationship Diagrams
Module 6 represents another shift in your learning. In previous modules, you’ve created and populated tables and developed query formulation skills using the SQL SELECT statement. Now you’ll start to develop skills that allow you to create a database design to support business requirements. You’ll learn basic notation used in entity relationship diagrams (ERDs), a graphical notation for data modeling. You will create simple ERDs using basic diagram symbols and relationship variations to start developing your data modeling skills.
ERD Rules and Problem Solving
Module 7 builds on your knowledge of database development using basic ERD symbols and relationship variations. We’ll be practicing precise usage of ERD notation and basic problem solving skills. You will learn about diagram rules and work problems to help you gain confidence using and creating ERDs.
Very good Course for who wish to enter into Database or Data warehouse department. It is not full course but it gives enough that you can go to YouTube, etc. and learn more and understand that.
This is a great course! THANK YOU VERY MUCH COURSERA AND UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO SYSTEM TEAM! Especially to the professor that taught here in this course. Thank you.
It is a really good course with enough depth to get involved in real time work. More practice based on the course would lot beneficial for any individual taking this course.
I Bhavin Khandelwal complete this course and i declares that i will very very enjoy this course and i improve my knowledge about this course and also in Database Management Essentials.
