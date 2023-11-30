Google Cloud
Preparing for Professional Data Engineer Journey - Español
Preparing for Professional Data Engineer Journey - Español

Taught in Spanish

What you'll learn

  • Enumera los dominios abordados en el examen de certificación Professional Data Engineer (PDE).

  • Identifica brechas en tus conocimientos y habilidades con respecto a cada dominio.

There are 7 modules in this course

Te damos la bienvenida a Preparing for the Professional Cloud Data Engineer Journey. En este módulo de introducción, aprenderás sobre el rol de un Professional Data Engineer. Analizaremos los tipos de recursos disponibles para respaldar tus estudios y cómo usar el cuaderno de ejercicios para crear tu plan de estudio.

What's included

6 videos1 reading

En este módulo, explorarás consideraciones para diseñar sistemas de procesamiento de datos, lo que corresponde a la sección 1 de la guía para el examen de Professional Data Engineer. Comenzarás analizando cómo un Professional Data Engineer desempeña este rol en Cymbal Retail. Luego, evaluarás tus habilidades en esta sección con 10 preguntas de diagnóstico. Y a continuación, revisarás estas preguntas. A partir de las áreas sobre las que necesites aprender más, identificarás recursos para incluir en tu plan de estudio.

What's included

5 videos1 reading2 quizzes

En este módulo, explorarás las consideraciones para transferir y procesar datos, lo que corresponde a la sección 2 de la guía para el examen de Professional Data Engineer. Comenzarás analizando cómo un Professional Data Engineer desempeña este rol en Cymbal Retail. Luego, evaluarás tus habilidades en esta sección con 10 preguntas de diagnóstico. Y a continuación, revisarás estas preguntas. A partir de las áreas sobre las que necesites aprender más, identificarás recursos para incluir en tu plan de estudio.

What's included

4 videos1 reading2 quizzes

En este módulo, explorarás consideraciones para almacenar datos, lo que corresponde a la sección 3 de la guía para el examen de Professional Data Engineer. Comenzarás analizando cómo un Professional Data Engineer desempeña este rol en Cymbal Retail. Luego, evaluarás tus habilidades en esta sección con 10 preguntas de diagnóstico. Y a continuación, revisarás estas preguntas. A partir de las áreas sobre las que necesites aprender más, identificarás recursos para incluir en tu plan de estudio.

What's included

4 videos1 reading2 quizzes

En este módulo, explorarás consideraciones en la preparación y el uso de datos para el análisis, lo que corresponde a la sección 4 de la guía para el examen de Professional Data Engineer. Comenzarás analizando cómo un Professional Data Engineer desempeña este rol en Cymbal Retail. Luego, evaluarás tus habilidades en esta sección con 10 preguntas de diagnóstico. Y a continuación, revisarás estas preguntas. A partir de las áreas sobre las que necesites aprender más, identificarás recursos para incluir en tu plan de estudio.

What's included

4 videos1 reading2 quizzes

En este módulo, explorarás las consideraciones para mantener y automatizar las cargas de trabajo de datos, lo que corresponde a la sección 5 de la guía para el examen de Professional Data Engineer. Comenzarás analizando cómo un Professional Data Engineer desempeña este rol en Cymbal Retail. Luego, evaluarás tus habilidades en esta sección con 10 preguntas de diagnóstico. Y a continuación, revisarás estas preguntas. A partir de las áreas sobre las que necesites aprender más, identificarás recursos para incluir en tu plan de estudio.

What's included

4 videos1 reading2 quizzes

En este módulo, te enfocarás en crear un plan de estudio personalizado. Usarás las notas que tomaste durante el curso para crear un plan de estudio para cada semana de tu recorrido hacia la certificación Professional Data Engineer.

What's included

2 videos

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

