Advanced Level

The Data Engineering on Google Cloud Platform specialization or equivalent learning and 6 months experience with cloud computing and data engineering

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Position the Professional Data Engineer Certification

  • Provide information, tips, and advice on taking the exam

  • Review each section of the exam covering highest-level concepts to indicate skill gaps/areas of study

  • Connect candidates to appropriate target learning

Advanced Level

The Data Engineering on Google Cloud Platform specialization or equivalent learning and 6 months experience with cloud computing and data engineering

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Understanding the Professional Data Engineer Certification

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Designing Data Processing Systems

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Building and Operationalizing Data Processing Systems

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 19 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Operationalizing Machine Learning Models

2 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 39 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

