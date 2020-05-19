Data pipelines typically fall under one of the Extra-Load, Extract-Load-Transform or Extract-Transform-Load paradigms. This course describes which paradigm should be used and when for batch data. Furthermore, this course covers several technologies on Google Cloud for data transformation including BigQuery, executing Spark on Dataproc, pipeline graphs in Cloud Data Fusion and serverless data processing with Dataflow. Learners will get hands-on experience building data pipeline components on Google Cloud using Qwiklabs.
Review different methods of data loading: EL, ELT and ETL and when to use what
Run Hadoop on Dataproc, leverage Cloud Storage, and optimize Dataproc jobs
Use Dataflow to build your data processing pipelines
Manage data pipelines with Data Fusion and Cloud Composer
Google Cloud
In this module, we introduce the course and agenda
Introduction to Building Batch Data Pipelines
Executing Spark on Dataproc
Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow
This course really teaches me in-depth about data engineering than the cloud or any other products offered by GCP which is the most important part.
Excellent course with appropriate explanation on cloud data fusion, data composer, data proc and cloud data-flow. Must learn course for all aspiring Big Data Engineers.
takes time understand , video makes little bore but in practice to enjoy doing but try to mention required time for excuetion or waiting time to task to executeto ece
Interesting topics, but some of the labs are a waste of time (1 minute of hands-on experience, 30 minutes of provisioning resources and pipeline execution).
