Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Review different methods of data loading: EL, ELT and ETL and when to use what

  • Run Hadoop on Dataproc, leverage Cloud Storage, and optimize Dataproc jobs

  • Use Dataflow to build your data processing pipelines

  • Manage data pipelines with Data Fusion and Cloud Composer

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 minute to complete

Introduction

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
Week
2

Week 2

23 minutes to complete

Introduction to Building Batch Data Pipelines

23 minutes to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Executing Spark on Dataproc

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 48 min)
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow

10 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes

